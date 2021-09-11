Racine pastor keeps 20-year promise on 9/11

RACINE — Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Pastor Bill Thompkins made three promises: he would remember, he would pray and he would speak hope to the nation.

“For those 20 years, I’ve always remembered this particular day,” he said.

However, as the 20th anniversary approached, there did not seem to be many in Racine planning to mark the occasion.

True to his word, Thompkins planned a memorial event in the Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Ave., which began in the inner city of Racine in 2004 and now grows plants that are distributed to families throughout the area.

At the garden’s new home along Highway 38, there is a permanent display dedicated to 9/11, first responders and the “Day of Gray” — so called because the people covered in ash and soot from the collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers became one color.

People were invited in before the event to enjoy the gardens and reflect.

There were several prayers for the country and people were invited to share their memories of 9/11.

The gardens

The Nehemiah Gardens are a work in progress, with several projects planned for the future.