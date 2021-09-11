 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine pastor keeps 20-year promise on 9/11
0 Comments
alert featured
REMEMBERING SEPT. 11, 2001

Racine pastor keeps 20-year promise on 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Thompkins

Bill Thompkins made a promise that he would never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001. When it looked like Racine would not have a major 20-year-anniversary memorial, he planned one himself and invited folks to join him on the grounds of Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38).

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Pastor Bill Thompkins made three promises: he would remember, he would pray and he would speak hope to the nation.

“For those 20 years, I’ve always remembered this particular day,” he said.

However, as the 20th anniversary approached, there did not seem to be many in Racine planning to mark the occasion.

True to his word, Thompkins planned a memorial event in the Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Ave., which began in the inner city of Racine in 2004 and now grows plants that are distributed to families throughout the area.

At the garden’s new home along Highway 38, there is a permanent display dedicated to 9/11, first responders and the “Day of Gray” — so called because the people covered in ash and soot from the collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers became one color.

People were invited in before the event to enjoy the gardens and reflect.

There were several prayers for the country and people were invited to share their memories of 9/11.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Tony Yocco

Members of the Racine Fire Department were on hand Saturday as those in attendance honored first responders, with special reference to those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lt. Tony Yocco spoke on behalf of the Fire Department and said it was an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Racine. 

The gardens

Melvin Hargrove of Zoe Ministries

Attendees to Saturday's 9/11 memorial event at Nehemiah Gardens were invited to share what they were doing as the terror attacks unfolded 20 years ago. Pastor Melvin Hargrove, the founder of Zoe Ministries, said he was folding laundry and watching CNN as the news of the attacks broke. A veteran of the U.S. Army and an Army reservist, Hargrove would be called to serve in Iraq in 2003 after the 9/11 attacks. 

The Nehemiah Gardens are a work in progress, with several projects planned for the future.

Thompkins explained the gardens were about “celebrating the nations.” While there are cultural displays, such as the Asian garden, there also are historical memorials.

Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary

Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary opened the memorial with patriotic songs in celebration of America. 

In addition to the permanent 9/11 display, there is a replica of a slave house and there are plans for a wall with the history of black migration.

“Some people say, ‘We’re color blind,’” Thompkins said. He told those gathered: “We should be aware of our colors and ethnicities, but we should celebrate them and not put them down ... because they’re all uniquely different and wonderful.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News