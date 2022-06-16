 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Parks playground program opens June 20

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services offers a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7 to 14.

These sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday:

  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St.
  • Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
  • Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

No registration is required. Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Leaders do not monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.

