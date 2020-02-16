Racine officer has died after Feb. 9 crash on Highway 20

Diener was hired at the Police Department at the same time as Hetland, the caption states.

On her police trading card that officers hand out to local youths, she quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying, “It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.”

Dedicated to service, family

Diener grew up with public service. Her mother, Jean Jacobson, is the Norway town chairwoman and served eight years as Racine County executive, retiring in 2003. Her father, Philip Jacobson, who died last September at age 87, served terms on the Norway Town Board and Plan Commission.

“We are so proud of Jennifer,” Jacobson said. “Jennifer was married to Brian Diener and she is mother of Taylor, 15, a sophomore at Union Grove High School. Jennifer was a dedicated officer to the City of Racine and looking forward to retiring in less than two years.”

Diener enjoyed spending time with her family. In 2017, The Journal Times met up with her and her family at Waubeesee Lake in Norway for an eclipse viewing party.

Diener talked about how she was able to kayak and hang out on the lake with family.