Racine officer has died after Feb. 9 crash on Highway 20

RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department has undergone another tragic loss, with the death of Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener. She was a loving mother, wife and daughter.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed her death early Sunday morning. He said she died late Saturday night, at 11:20 p.m.
Diener was in the crash Sunday, Feb. 9, on Highway 20 in Western Racine County that also killed Attorney Elizabeth Olszewski. The two-vehicle collision on Highway 20 west of 63rd Drive in Yorkville involved a total of 10 people and left several struggling for their lives.
It has not yet been released if Diener was in the same car as Olszewski.
Diener was an officer with Racine P.D. since 1995 and had a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree from UW-Platteville, both in criminal justice.
Last summer, the Police Department lost another member of the department when Officer John Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, was killed when attempting to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. on June 17.
A photo that ran in June shows Officer Diener standing in front of the memorial set up for Hetland, hugging another officer.
Diener was hired at the Police Department at the same time as Hetland, the caption states.
On her police trading card that officers hand out to local youths, she quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying, “It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dedicated to service, family
Diener grew up with public service. Her mother, Jean Jacobson, is the Norway town chairwoman and served eight years as Racine County executive, retiring in 2003. Her father, Philip Jacobson, who died last September at age 87, served terms on the Norway Town Board and Plan Commission.
“We are so proud of Jennifer,” Jacobson said. “Jennifer was married to Brian Diener and she is mother of Taylor, 15, a sophomore at Union Grove High School. Jennifer was a dedicated officer to the City of Racine and looking forward to retiring in less than two years.”
Diener enjoyed spending time with her family. In 2017, The Journal Times met up with her and her family at Waubeesee Lake in Norway for an eclipse viewing party.
Diener talked about how she was able to kayak and hang out on the lake with family.
“The food was good. The dog didn’t freak out and the company was exceptional,” Diener said about the day she spent with four generations of family members that included her daughter, mother and grandmother.
A photo Jacobson took last fall showed her daughter smiling as she posed by her squad car in Downtown Racine.
“She asked me to take the photo after having lunch Downtown one day. It was the first time she allowed me to take her photo in uniform with her car,” Jacobson said. “I went back to my car and prayed I would never have to use it for this kind of purpose.”