RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department has undergone another tragic loss, with the death of Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener. She was a loving mother, wife and daughter.

Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed her death early Sunday morning. She died late Saturday night, Feb. 15, at approximately 11:20 p.m. at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

She was 48.

Diener was in the crash Sunday, Feb. 9, on Highway 20 in Western Racine County that also killed 32-year-old Attorney Elizabeth Olszewski. The two-vehicle collision on Highway 20 west of 63rd Drive in Yorkville involved a total of 10 people and left several struggling for their lives.

That day, Diener and her husband, Brian and 15-year-old daughter, Taylor, had just returned from a Colorado ski trip at Keystone, said Diener's mother, former Racine County Executive Jean Jacobson.

They stopped at Jacobson's house to pick up their dog and the three of them were returning to their Yorkville home when the crash happened, Jacobson said.

"They were almost home, two minutes from home," Jacobson said of the crash that left Brian with a broken vertebrae and Taylor with a concussion.

While not all details about the crash have been released, the cause is believed to be related to snowy slick conditions that day.

Dedicated to service, family

Diener grew up with public service. Her mother, Jean Jacobson, is the Norway town chairwoman and served eight years as Racine County executive, retiring in 2003.

Her father, Philip Jacobson, who died last September at age 87, served terms on the Norway Town Board and Plan Commission.

“We are so proud of Jennifer,” Jacobson said. “Jennifer was married to Brian Diener and she is mother of Taylor, 15, a sophomore at Union Grove High School. Jennifer was a dedicated officer to the City of Racine and looking forward to retiring in less than two years.”

Diener enjoyed spending time with her family. In 2017, The Journal Times met up with her and her family at Waubeesee Lake in Norway for an eclipse viewing party.

Diener talked about how she was able to kayak and hang out on the lake with family.

“The food was good. The dog didn’t freak out and the company was exceptional,” Diener said about the day she spent with four generations of family members that included her daughter, mother and grandmother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement, her husband, Brian stated, "The world lost one of its finest tonight. Jen Diener, loved life, loved her daughter Taylor, husband, family, many friends, and co-workers. We will always remember Jen’s laugh, smile, and personality. Thank you for your prayers and support. Be sure to let those close to you know that you love them today."

Time on the force

Diener had been an officer with Racine P.D. since 1995 and had a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree from UW-Platteville, both in criminal justice.

She was hired on Feb. 28, 1995, along with her co-worker and close friend, Officer John Hetland, according to Howell.

Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, was killed when attempting to intervene in an armed robbery while off duty at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. on June 17.

A photo that ran in June shows Officer Diener standing in front of the memorial set up for Hetland, hugging another officer.

"The combined loss of two highly respected veteran members of the department is significant; however, the loss to the respective families who mourn our fallen members is profoundly greater," Howell said in a written statement.

Officer Diener’s service included, but was not limited to the following areas of service: Crisis Intervention Team recruitment, team evidence technician, Accident Review Board member, mountain bike patrol officer, utility vehicle operator, and laser operator.

In addition to a number of department commendations and awards earned during her decorated career, Officer Diener was awarded the department’s Award of Excellence in 2011.

On her police trading card that officers hand out to local youths, Diener quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying, “It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.”

Following news of Diener's condition getting out, people around the community posted a smiling photo of Diener standing in front of her squad.

It's a photo her mother took last fall after they went out for lunch in Racine.

“She asked me to take the photo after having lunch Downtown one day," Jacobson said. “I went back to my car and prayed I would never have to use it for this kind of purpose.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.