RACINE COUNTY — Five Racine area nonprofit organizations received grants from the Green Bay Packers Foundation Wednesday when $800,000 was awarded to 230 civic and charitable groups statewide.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc., Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Inc. Racine and Kenosha Counties, the National Alliance on Mental Illness — Racine County and SME Education Foundation were each recipients of foundation grants this year.
This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations directing funds toward arts and culture, athletics and education causes. Overall, $1.8 million was awarded through foundation grants this year — a foundation donation record.
Recipient groups were guests at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium, which honored the efforts and services performed by each of the organizations.
“We’re proud to recognize these outstanding recipient organizations, who are all doing incredible work in our communities,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said at the event. “As a community-owned team, we are inspired by the efforts of these organizations and the positive impact they have on those that they serve.”
In 2019, focus areas will include animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness including drug/alcohol and domestic violence.
The foundation has now distributed more than $10.6 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert J. Parins, then president of the Packers Corporation.
The Green Bay Packers Foundation and its annual grants are part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers community outreach initiative that comprises appearances made by players, alumni, coaches and staff, football outreach camps, cash and in-kind donations, Make-A-Wish visits and community events.
For more information about the Green Bay Packers Foundation, go to packers.com/community/packers-foundation.
