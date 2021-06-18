 Skip to main content
Racine Neighborhood Watch to host online auction starting Monday
Racine Neighborhood Watch to host online auction starting Monday

RACINE — Take a “bite” out of Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc.’s (RNW) fundraising event “Take a Taste/Byte Out of Crime” — online starting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 21 through 9 a.m. Friday, June 26.

Following current safety guidelines and with respect for the health and wellbeing of friends, neighbors, sponsors and guests of the annual wine, beer and cheese tasting event, RNW is again hosting a virtual online auction.

More than 100 items, donated by local businesses, are included in the auction. The “Take a Taste/Byte Out of Crime Online” auction catalog features a wide array of goods and services including sporting goods, theme baskets, designer accessories, electronics, autographed sports memorabilia and certificates to local restaurants.

This is the 10th annual “Take a Taste Out of Crime” fundraising event. It is RNW’s major fundraiser and supports the organization’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine Community.

RNW organizes and empowers residents to take responsibility for the neighborhoods in which they live by building positive and productive community-law enforcement relationships through local Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.

RNW educates residents, helps to beautify neighborhoods and connects local community resources for the safety and well-being of the community.

Find “Take a Taste/Byte Out of Crime Online” at onlinefundraiser.events/RacineNW2021. Bidding questions may be directed to 262-637-5711.

Community, close friends rally around woman battling cancer
Community, close friends rally around woman battling cancer

When Andrea Beaugrand-Jorgensen was diagnosed with colon cancer in February at the age of 39, there were things she did not have, like health insurance.

Working part-time, she did not have $800/month to buy into her employer’s benefits package.

However, as is typical of people who are genuine and kind, she was rich in people who loved her.

Beaugrand-Jorgensen’s friends and family did not want to just talk about supporting her, they wanted to do something really meaningful to ease her situation.

The first effort, a GoFundMe page, was launched in late February by Malacara and has raised about $23,000 to date, helping cover medical costs and also a trip for Beaugrand-Jorgensen to take to Disney World with her daughter.

And that was just the start of it.

