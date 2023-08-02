RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch hosted its 32nd annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

This year's local event featured block parties throughout Racine neighborhoods, community centers and churches, each with entertainment and food for residents to enjoy. The night centered around fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and community members.

The Neighborhood Watch Association has been putting together National Night Out events across the country on the first Tuesday in August for the last 40 years. The goal of National Night Out is to make communities safer, more caring places to live.

The Cesar Chavez Community Center hosted Racine's National Night Out kickoff, where Racine County Sherriff Department Captain Cary Madrigal spoke about the efforts of National Night Out and participating agencies to get back to the days where children could play outside unattended and neighbors didn't worry about locking their doors.

"People might think that's impossible, but I think it takes every one of us to make that possible," Madrigal said.

To further drive her point home, Madrigal welcomed two young girls, Dezariah Woods and Jerzee King, on stage with her.

"The goal is for these two to leave their house and go play until the streetlights come on," Madrigal said. "The goal is for these two to be able to be on these playgrounds, and every playground in every city in every county everywhere, and their parents and siblings do not have to worry about them."

Madrigal thanked the girls for being the example of why everyone had come together Tuesday in hopes of making the community safer.

"I've always liked National Night Out," said Matt Gomez, recreation supervisor for the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. "It's a good way to give back to the community, have the community come out, enjoy all the free stuff we have to offer like the games, the food and the music. But, the best part is really enjoying time with your neighbors and the community you're serving and working with. … It's a nice time to bond and spend time together.

Having set up for the event at the Chavez Center four times, Gomez said the event gets bigger each year and that he takes pride in overseeing the center chosen for this year's kickoff.

"At the end of the day, it's really for our neighbors to come out and enjoy the time here," Gomez said

Though the event's official kickoff took place in the afternoon, National Night Out started Tuesday morning at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St.

Nearby residents could enjoy food, snow cones and cotton candy, jump in the bounce house, cool off with the slip-and-slide, or give the dunk tank a try.

“This is the time where I want everyone to come together, the community to come together,” said Tanya Williams, building administrator for the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.

Williams, who handed snow cones to kids and residents, helped organize the event at the YMCA.

For Williams, her favorite part of National Night Out is “just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces.”

Jermaine Sheppard, who was at the YMCA, said “eating and seeing everybody have a good time” is what he enjoys most about the day. Sheppard’s daughter, Jemiyah Sheppard, also participated in the fun.

Throughout the day, community centers, churches and neighborhoods hosted individual events across Racine.

That included Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave.

Neighbors gathered in the south parking lot for food and music. Kids could play games put on by the nonprofit Focus on Community.

"It's a place where [it] doesn't matter what background you're from. You can come and enjoy something fun together, and meet some neighbors, talk with folks, have some food," said Justin Kierzek, pastor at the church.

Candy Hernandez, who organized the event at Living Faith Lutheran Church, shared a similar sentiment about National Night Out.

"I think for the community it means getting together, getting to know all the neighbors," Hernandez said.

Firefighters and police officers also stopped by Faith Lutheran Church and welcomed kids to explore the fire truck.

Domonique Cobb said this event allows her son Jayden to talk and interact with police officers, as he would like to one day become an officer.

Cobb also spoke on the positive atmosphere the experience provides for the community.

"It's an opportunity for people from all over Racine to come together and just spend some time together and have fun," Cobb said.

For Mount Pleasant Police Officer Matthew Kwapil, community outreach is an part of his everyday role at the Lakeside Community Oriented Policing House, 2237 Mead St. Despite that, National Night Out is officer Kwapil's favorite night of the year.

This was Kwapil's third year putting together the National Night Out event for the COP House and ultimately his last, as his post as a COP officer will be end in January.

"What I see out there is all our neighbors," Kwapil said. "They're so proud of this event that you notice a lot of them bring their families, extended families. Because our event has such a good reputation, they bring all their people."

Many officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and members of the South Shore Fire Department attended the event at the COP House, helping pass out food and joining in activities.

Kwapil could even be seen with Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens competing in a water balloon toss tournament.

"National Night Out is for people to engage with the police and the community, and just to have any type of discussions you need to have," Kwapil said. "It's just a beautiful event that brings our neighborhood together for everyone to celebrate."

Kwapil said the kids he sees every day around the COP House are often asking him by June about the event.

"When I look out here, it's unbelievable," Officer Kwapil said as he looked out from the house's balcony toward neighborhood children hitting a piñata.

This year, the Lakeside COP House had an assortment of bounce houses, a South Shore fire engine for attendees to tour, and hot dogs and Culvers custard.