Racine native's handmade rugs are 'a modern twist'

Amber Stafford’s first job out of college was in interior design. The Racine native moved to Milwaukee to be a kitchen and bath design and sales consultant. However, she felt like something was missing.

She lacked the artistic side of design in her work — art has been a hobby of hers since kindergarten.

“Everything was the same, and I think that’s what pushed me to do an artistic career and break that norm,” Stafford said. “My life was filled with cookie cutter home decor, everything looked like a basic home ad in a magazine or something off a Pinterest board.”

When the pandemic struck the world in 2020 and Stafford was in quarantine, she quit her consultant job and decided to follow the creativity that had been calling her name.

Making rugs was just a hobby she was pursuing while she was living at home, but then she got really excited about it.

“I never thought that I would have all these ideas,” she said. She received a lot of encouragement and support from friends and family, which she said was the big push she needed.

Stafford, 24, founder of Makers of We, creates custom rugs and home decor. Designs range from nature landscapes to food, pets, leaves, flowers, human faces, sports logos, abstract colorful designs, the human body and animals.

A detail-oriented process

Stafford graduated from Walden III in 2016. Walden was where she was able to really explore her passion for art, through her elective courses, she said.

She got an associate’s degree in interior design from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha in 2019.

She officially launched her business as a full-time gig in 2021. Her business name, Makers of We, is based on the song title “The Makings of You” by Curtis Mayfield.

She learned how to make rugs though YouTube, Instagram and interacting with experienced rug makers’ social media pages. She also engaged in many hours of trial and error.

She now works from home full-time tufting rugs.

She begins her rug making process by using her iPad to create a design. The design gets projected and traced onto a tufting frame, which holds a stretched cloth in place. Next, she punches the yarn into the frame using a tufting gun and spreads glue on the backside to hold the yarn in place.

Finally she uses sheep shears to shave the rugs down and create an even, smooth finish. The reverse side is finished with a felt backing.

“It’s a long process, really detail oriented,” Stafford said. “It’s kind of relaxing. I get some music and zone out sometimes.”

Stafford said she enjoys making rugs because of the large size of the artwork and the fact that she can make a statement piece for someone to place in their home.

“I really hope that they are a timeless edition to someone’s home and pieces they end up sticking with,” Stafford said. “I want to create something they can look back on of that time. With the pet rugs, they can have something to commemorate them and remember them.”

About 50% of her work is commission-based, and is most commonly rugs of pet portraits. She additionally creates her own pieces and designs.

Most of her sales and interactions are made online, however she plans to spread her work by word of mouth by attending craft shows and in-person events this year.

She knits, crochets, draws and paints as hobbies. However, they’ve only ever just been hobbies.

“For some reason, the rugs just stuck to me,” Stafford said. “It’s a little deeper than a hobby. I felt I could create more, connect with people and make something that they’ve never seen before. It’s a newer form. Maybe with my process, it’s a newer age of it. A modern twist.”

