Racine native wins prominent international sci-fi/fantasy writing contest

Racine native Lazarus Black has worn many hats throughout his life. He’s been a professional artist, advertising creative, software developer, database designer, epigrapher, educator, inventor, game designer, pool hustler, heathen clergyman, machinist’s apprentice, glassblower, scholar and actor.

But his favorite interest as of late, and what he wants to be known for, is writing.

While he had been storytelling almost his entire life, he started writing seriously in 2019. He has a few short stories published on Amazon.

“I’m just starting, but I’m focused,” he said. “This is what I want to do. This is what I want to be known for.”

Lazarus Chernik, under the pen name Lazarus Black, was a first-place winner in the Writers of the Future science fiction/fantasy contest, earning him a $1,000 cash prize, a trip to Hollywood, a weeklong professional workshop and his short story, “Psychic Poker,” was published in the anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 38,” which has been on the bestseller lists numerous times in recent years. The anthology was released April 12.

The contest

Black said he wanted to enter the contest because the prize list was enticing, especially considering the fact he gets published and gets to work with best-selling authors — he described them as “incredible people.”

He won first place along with three others. The awards event at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on April 8 was a black-tie gala honoring all the writer and illustrator winners as well as announcing the grand prize writer and illustrator winners.

“There’s just nothing else like it. The experience is absolutely incredible. There are awards. The trophy is huge,” Black said. “I get to say I am a best-selling author and be legally correct.”

Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, “Battlefield Earth,” L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that break. Hubbard is credited as the founder of the religion Scientology.

The Writers of the Future Contest judges included Tim Powers, author of “On Stranger Tides,” Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, “Duneprequel” series, Robert J. Sawyer, author of “Quantum Night,” Brandon Sanderson, “Mistborn” series, “The Stormlight Archive,” Larry Niven, author of “Ringworld” and Orson Scott Card, “Ender’s Game.”

The 452 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

Due to the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was inaugurated five years later.

Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 36 anthology volumes and awarded over $1 million cumulatively in prize money and royalties.

Winning the contest was a huge deal for Black. He said he’s happy to have his work printed in a book that has hundreds of copies out in bookstores.

Publisher of the anthology Galaxy Press‘ President John Goodwin said judges look for originality and the writer’s ability to engage his or her readers. Goodwin was not a judge, but proofed the book.

“What these guys are up against … there’s so many creatives out there,” Goodwin said. “The opportunity to be seen and heard is very difficult. The noise level is so high.”

Goodwin said Black winning the contest is a good testament to his hard work and resilience in re-entering the contest for the past few years.

“It’s a great story, it’s amazing,” Goodwin said of “Psychic Poker,” continuing “It’s a very fun story, and it’s like, ‘Wow, how’d he come up with that idea?’”

“Psychic Poker” juxtaposes the game of poker, the synthesis of probability and human behavior, with psychic powers, the solution to both probability and the chaos of free will. The main character is Tyson Young, a reluctant, middle-aged Aussie with an acute wit. He enters into a game of poker against other psychics — so no one has an advantage — and soon their lives are at stake.

Goodwin said Black embodies the spirit of being a writer of the future.

“He’s dedicated,” Goodwin said. “He put his mind to it and worked at it, honing his craft. You’ve gotta just work it, and that’s what he does.”

Personal life Lazarus Black lives with his wife, Echo Chernik, and two daughters, 17 and 20. After a long career in advertising, he's shifted to co-own an art gallery with Echo. He lived in New York City for 12 years, Florida for 10 years and has remained near Seattle, in Bellingham, Washington, for the last 10 years. He travels for his wife's various art endeavors all over the United States and Canada. He and his family have visited “almost every national park in the country,” he said, and met so many people who have helped inspire characters. While he doesn’t go back to Racine much anymore, he said he hopes to one day bring his children to the Racine area to show where he grew up.

A love for storytelling

Black said he’s always loved telling stories, especially science fiction and fantasy stories. He played dungeons and dragons as a child.

At The Prairie School, where he graduated in 1990, he had some great English teachers that influenced him, but ultimately his classmates were who pushed him to pursue a creative career. He attended Prairie for his K-12 years. So, he called the people he went to school with for 13 years, the people he grew up with, his “pseudo siblings.”

He described his classmates as “incredibly intelligent and creative,” and he and his friends often competed against each other to see who could be the most creative. During classroom assignments where students were directed to write a few pages of a short story, and students read them out loud to the class, Black and his friends would compete for whoever got the biggest laugh or the biggest “wow factor” from the audience.

Following high school, Black studied advertising art direction at Pratt Institute.

His advertising focus wasn’t on creating attractive images, it was more so telling stories with a purpose, he said. He wanted to communicate ideas to people engaging in print and radio ads and commercials.

“I never stopped storytelling, the format just changed,” Black said.

He’s been honing his ability to tell stories for 30-40 years, but he didn’t learn how to properly put words on a page so readers would enjoy it, he said.

For two and a half years before winning, he submitted stories annually to the contest. He won some honorable mentions. But he wanted to take home a bigger prize. So he took online writing courses and joined writers groups to learn from and speak with other writers — joining the writing community.

With those initiatives, he learned how to hone his craft and narrowed what type of stories and techniques the judges liked to see.

“I put them all together and lightning struck,” Black said.

Black said the best part of writing is “sending readers’ hearts aflutter, having them get excited, jump up and down, the silent wow on their lips.”

He noted his readers have been friends and family thus far. “They’re just stunned: ‘You wrote that? You did that? You made me feel that way?’”

