Racine-native U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she is safe in D.C., blames Trump for encouraging 'domestic terrorists'

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine-native now representing Milwaukee as a Democrat in Congress, says she is safe amid insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Dozens (and possibly hundreds) of Trump supporters, following the president calling for them to march on the U.S. Capitol to demand Congress overturn the election, have entered the Capitol Building while thousands of others gathered outside.
Moore, in a Wednesday afternoon tweet, blamed President Donald Trumps specifically for the violent situation. "I am safe and sheltered but this is an incredibly disturbing and shameful moment for our country that was encouraged by the POTUS," she wrote. She described those who stormed the building as "domestic terrorists."
Attempts to contact U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., to learn of his situation have thus far been unsuccessful. Steil had thus far been silent on whether he would support the president's calls to have Congress overturn the election, an effort led by Ted Cruz of Texas and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., told a reporter: "I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans."
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted "I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."
Johnson tweeted twice today, saying "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse." AND "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."
Mike Gallagher called on Trump "to call this off," which the president has so far declined to do. Trump has not condemned the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters, while he did tweet "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"
At least one woman has been reported to have been shot in the chest; she is in critical condition, according to CNN. A police officer has also been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, CNN reported.
The building has been ordered to be cleared and there was an armed standoff in House Chambers.
Reports from The Washington Post and others have said that the Department of Defense has declined to activate the National Guard to put down the insurrection after police forces appeared overwhelmed.
Van Jones, a former advisor to Barack Obama, said on CNN: "This is rebellion."