 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine-native U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she is safe in D.C., blames Trump for encouraging 'domestic terrorists'
2 comments
topical alert top story

Racine-native U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she is safe in D.C., blames Trump for encouraging 'domestic terrorists'

{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: 1 person shot as Trump backers storm Capitol

Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
Gwen Moore

Moore

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine-native now representing Milwaukee as a Democrat in Congress, says she is safe amid insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens (and possibly hundreds) of Trump supporters, following the president calling for them to march on the U.S. Capitol to demand Congress overturn the election, have entered the Capitol Building while thousands of others gathered outside.

Moore, in a Wednesday afternoon tweet, blamed President Donald Trumps specifically for the violent situation. "I am safe and sheltered but this is an incredibly disturbing and shameful moment for our country that was encouraged by the POTUS," she wrote. She described those who stormed the building as "domestic terrorists."

Attempts to contact U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., to learn of his situation have thus far been unsuccessful. Steil had thus far been silent on whether he would support the president's calls to have Congress overturn the election, an effort led by Ted Cruz of Texas and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., told a reporter: "I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted "I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson tweeted twice today, saying "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse." AND "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."

Mike Gallagher called on Trump "to call this off," which the president has so far declined to do. Trump has not condemned the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters, while he did tweet "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

At least one woman has been reported to have been shot in the chest; she is in critical condition, according to CNN. A police officer has also been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, CNN reported.

The building has been ordered to be cleared and there was an armed standoff in House Chambers.

Reports from The Washington Post and others have said that the Department of Defense has declined to activate the National Guard to put down the insurrection after police forces appeared overwhelmed.

Van Jones, a former advisor to Barack Obama, said on CNN: "This is rebellion."

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

+10
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

  • 7 min to read

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

+5
A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes
Local News

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Health Committee Meets on COVID Bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News