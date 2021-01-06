Racine-native U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she is safe in D.C., blames Trump for encouraging 'domestic terrorists'

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted "I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."

Johnson tweeted twice today, saying "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse." AND "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."

Mike Gallagher called on Trump "to call this off," which the president has so far declined to do. Trump has not condemned the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters, while he did tweet "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

At least one woman has been reported to have been shot in the chest; she is in critical condition, according to CNN. A police officer has also been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, CNN reported.

The building has been ordered to be cleared and there was an armed standoff in House Chambers.