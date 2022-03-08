Racine native to join "High School Musical" Disney+ series

RACINE — It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.

In an Instagram post Tuesday from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," it was announced that Segura, a Racine native, will be joining the cast for season three. Segura, 13, will be a recurring guest star playing the role of "Emmy," described as "a wide-eyed eighth grader and first-time auditioner at Camp Shallow Lake."

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is an American mockumentary musical drama created for video streaming service Disney+. The series is inspired by the record-setting "High School Musical" film series, which launched on Disney Channel in 2006.

"Ive been working so hard TEAM!" Segura wrote on her Facebook page.

Segura is a Racine resident and attends St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St.

She's been singing in public since the age of 6, including in front of thousands by performing the national anthem at Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers games. She's also sung alongside famed R&B group Boyz II Men.

Segura was named best band/musician in Best of Racine last year and in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.