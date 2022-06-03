Racine native Summerfest CEO to step down next year

MILWAUKEE — Racine native Don Smiley will be stepping down as CEO of Summerfest at the end of 2023.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the nonprofit founded in 1965 that produces the world's largest music festival, announced Friday its "new structure of executive leadership."

According to an announcement from the nonprofit, its board on Friday "unanimously approved Smiley’s recommendation to name Sarah Pancheri president of the organization."

In a statement, MWF Chairman Howard Sosoff said “Don will continue to provide overall leadership for Henry Maier Festival Park, Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in fulfillment of our nonprofit mission. Don’s contribution to our organization, the Milwaukee community and the state of Wisconsin is remarkable given his vision and execution of rebuilding Henry Maier Festival Park, making it possible to invest more than $160 million, culminating with the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The organization will continue to benefit from his leadership."

Pancheri was hired by MWF in 2015 and has been chief operating officer since 2019.

The sporting life

Smiley is one of the few Racinians with a professional sports championship ring.

Before working for Summerfest, Smiley was president of the Florida Marlins (now known as the Miami Marlins), and was in team management when the Marlins defeated the Cleveland Indians in the 1997 World Series. In the 11th inning of Game 7 of that World Series, current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell scored the series-winning walkoff run, creating one of the most enduring images of 20th century baseball as he leapt into the air in celebration as he crossed home plate.

Smiley is also a state champion.

He played baseball for St. Catherine’s High School under legendary coach Bob Letsch. He played right field during his junior year in 1972 on varsity, then moved to first base for his senior year in 1973. Both years the Angels won the state championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0