Racine native Summerfest CEO to step down next year

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the nonprofit founded in 1965 that produces the world's largest music festival, announced Friday its "new structure of executive leadership."
According to an announcement from the nonprofit, its board on Friday "unanimously approved Smiley’s recommendation to name Sarah Pancheri president of the organization."
In a statement, MWF Chairman Howard Sosoff said “Don will continue to provide overall leadership for Henry Maier Festival Park, Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in fulfillment of our nonprofit mission. Don’s contribution to our organization, the Milwaukee community and the state of Wisconsin is remarkable given his vision and execution of rebuilding Henry Maier Festival Park, making it possible to invest more than $160 million, culminating with the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The organization will continue to benefit from his leadership."
Smiley is one of the few Racinians with a professional sports championship ring.
Before working for Summerfest, Smiley was president of the Florida Marlins (now known as the Miami Marlins), and was in team management when the Marlins defeated the Cleveland Indians in the 1997 World Series. In the 11th inning of Game 7 of that World Series, current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell scored the series-winning walkoff run, creating one of the most enduring images of 20th century baseball as he leapt into the air in celebration as he crossed home plate.
Smiley is also a state champion.
He played baseball for St. Catherine’s High School under legendary coach Bob Letsch. He played right field during his junior year in 1972 on varsity, then moved to first base for his senior year in 1973. Both years the Angels won the state championship.
Betsy Ade, center, jumps as she waits for the competition results with other members of Well-Known Strangers backstage at Summerfest. Juice, a band from Boston, took first place and Well-Known Strangers came in second.
Joe Adamek pauses while setting up gear for a rehearsal at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 29. Wednesday was the last opportunity Well-Known Strangers had to practice before performing at Summerfest the next day.
Theodore Koth, right, watches John Kulas, left, after the band members returned to the hotel they were staying in on Wednesday, June 29. All three bands competing in the Land the Big Gig event stayed in a hotel payed for by sponsors from Tuesday, June 28 till the Friday after the show.
Betsy Ade sings during a rehearsal at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 29. Wednesday was the last opportunity Well-Known Strangers had to practice before performing at Summerfest the next day.
From left, Theodore Koth, Betsy Ade and Sacia Jerome rehearse in the band’s backstage room at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage before their show on Thursday at Summerfest.
Roger Gower, center, leads the other members of Well-Known Strangers through the introduction of their show ten minutes before the band went on stage.
Roger Gower watches as Juice, one of the bands in the Land the Big Gig event, performs their three song set. Juice was the grand prize winner of the event with Well-Known Strangers taking second.
John Kulas prepares his base guitar before performing at Summerfest on Thursday, June 30.
Sacia Jerome, front, plays the cello for Well-Known Strangers’ set during the Land the Big Gig event on Thursday, June 30, at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
Well-Known Strangers performs to a crowd of over 1,000 people during the Land the Big Gig event on Thursday, June 30.
From left, Joe Adamek, Vic Cera and Roger Gower enjoy some food and drinks while taking a break from filming the music video for their band’s single “Splinter” on June 23.
Besty Ade walks to the mic for the last shot of Well-Known Strangers’ music video for their single “Splinter” on Thursday, June 23.
Well-Known Strangers rehearse in co-founder Joe Adamek’s basement on June 22. Their tour manager, Vic Cera, ran audio for the band as they practiced for a show in Milwaukee on June 25.
Joe Adamek has his makeup fixed by Carmen Lalgee during a break while filming a music video for the Well-Known Strangers’ single “Splinter” on June 23.
Theodore Koth, left, and Betsy Ade dance together during a concert in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 25. The concert was the band’s last show before the Land the Big Gig event at Summerfest.
Roger Gower, the drummer for Well-Known Strangers, performs during the band’s show in Milwaukee the Saturday before their show at Summerfest.
Betsy Ade, left, and Sacia Jerome exchange looks after Sacia performed a cello part during Well-Known Strangers’ performance in Milwaukee the weekend before they went to Summerfest.
Well-Known Strangers do a mock performance of their single “Splinter” on Thursday, June 23 for a music video they were filming at the Route 20 Outhouse in Yorkville.
Betsy Ade bows her head while Well-Known Strangers waits for instructions for set-up on Thursday, June 30.
Band members John Kulas, left, Betsy Ade, center, and Roger Gower, right, wait for a shuttle to take them to the Summerfest gates before their show on Thursday, June 30.
Summerfest 2022
Unlike previous years, Summerfest 2022 will take place across three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.
Go to summerfest.com to purchase tickets and review the full lineup.
Florida Marlins' Craig Counsell (30) is greeted by teammates, including Bobby Bonilla (24) and John Cangelosi (28), after he scored the winning run on an Edgar Renteria hit in Game 7 of the World Series early Monday, Oct. 27, 1997, at Miami's Pro Player Stadium. Cleveland Indians Sandy Alomar Jr. walks back to the dugout at right. The Marlins defeated the Indians 3-2 in 11 innings to win the World Series.