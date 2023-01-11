Racine native stars on new reality competition TV show 'The Traitors,' dropping Jan. 12 on Peacock

Imagine going to dinner with your friends but you can’t fully trust any of them. Imagine having to choose your words so carefully that sometimes you’re afraid to say anything at all. You’re basically always holding your breath because no one is safe, ever.

That’s what it was like for Racine native Andie Vanacore, whose last name used to be Thurmond, to star on the new Peacock reality TV show “The Traitors.”

“My mental toughness has never been tested to this degree,” Vanacore said.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the popular Dutch series of the same name, this unscripted competition series is hosted by Alan Cumming and is a psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit unfurl. All 10 60-minute episodes are arriving on the video streaming service, Peacock, on Thursday. Peacock is owned and operated by the TV and streaming division of NBCUniversal.

On “The Traitors,” 20 contestants, including reality A-listers, come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. But three of the contestants, called “the traitors,” devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, called “the faithful.”

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series ‘The Traitors,’” Corie Henson, executive vice president of entertainment unscripted content at NBCUniversal, stated in a news release. “We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.’”

The show will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“Bachelor,” “Bachelorette”), Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”) and professional swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte.

Additional civilian contestants will be joining the celebrities, making for a game of alliances, deception and even “murder.” This is where Vanacore fits in.

Vanacore, 31, is transgender non-binary with the pronouns they/them and lives on a ranch in Reno, Nevada with their wife Jess Vanacore. Vanacore works as a director of music services. The couple has a 4-month-old girl named Milo.

Vanacore grew up with the last name Thurmond but took their wife’s last name when they got married. Vanacore lived in Racine and Mount Pleasant in their early life, attended Case High School and The R.E.A.L. School and graduated in 2009.

They were a student athlete at California State University, Los Angeles, and graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Vanacore’s passions are music, farming and fashion.

Being on reality TV

Starring on “The Traitors” was their last big moment of autonomy, Vanacore said. At the time of filming, in May 2022, Vanacore was about to become a parent.

They had just owned who they were as well. They changed their name, pronouns and started living their “authentic truth.”

“This is the last time I would just be ‘Andie’ before my life was about to change,” they said. “I wanted to be physically and mentally challenged … What better way to start my journey as Andie than with the adventure of a lifetime? Being visibly vulnerable to millions of people watching was a really tough decision for me, but the real reason that pushed me to say yes (to being on the show) was the fact that I only wish I saw people like me on TV when I was younger.”

Representation is so important, they said, and there’s not nearly enough of it shown on TV.

“I’m Black, I’m queer, I’m trans non-binary, I have a wife and a baby… that’s enough for anyone to have loads of questions,” they said. “I’m not your typical human. When I walk into the door anywhere, I confuse people. They try to put me in a box when I clearly don’t fit in one. That’s the way I live life now and maybe that intrigues people.”

The castle in Scotland was unreal, they said, and being submerged in such a historical place was quite the experience. Ardross Castle has a lot of beauty and it made Vanacore feel small in something so large.

Everywhere they turned was something to study and admire, such as aspects of the beautiful grounds, and it overall was one of the most beautiful locations where they have ever stepped foot, they said.

Despite being a former competitive student athlete, contending on “The Traitors” was unlike any other competition they have faced in their life, they said. Before the show, they hadn’t ever experienced that much pressure.

“To say the missions were physically and mentally challenging would be an understatement,” Vanacore said.

The best part of participating on “The Traitors” was being pushed out of their comfort zone every single day, they said. They are grateful for the relationships they formed with cast mates.

Vanacore said they normally would be a total introvert, but they felt like they weren’t allowed to be so introverted on “The Traitors” because it could be detrimental to strategy.

They were forced to open up in such a short amount of time to make connections with strangers. It was difficult, but with these people it felt natural.

“We were all a part of ‘The Traitors’’ physiological warfare together, you can’t help but form intense bonds during something like that,” they said. “I got to bear witness to my personal growth in such a short amount of time. It’s like I bought a front row ticket to witnessing so many big changes in my life.”

A ‘binge-worthy show’

Vanacore called “The Traitors” a “binge-worthy show” and they are looking forward to watching the show on Peacock to witness conversations they weren’t a part of and to see the other cast members’ personal journeys.

“Living the game is a different experience than watching it unfold in front of your eyes,” they said. “It’s almost as if I was a piece of the puzzle, but I want to see what the puzzle looks like when it’s finished. I’m nervous, of course, but I’m so ready and super stoked to watch it all play out.”

“In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming,” stated Stephen Lambert, chief executive officer of Studio Lambert, in the release.

Vanacore said viewers should know that even though it’s a show, it’s important to remember the cast lived and played a real game, which was an emotional and wild ride for the cast — any reactions viewers see are raw and genuine and so they should try to refrain from judgment.

“The pressure is intense, the lies take a toll on people, the missions were mentally and physically draining,” Vanacore said.

