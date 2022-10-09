Racine native puts the spotlight on the untold story of the SixTripleEight

RACINE — For decades, almost no one had ever heard of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, of the Women’s Army Corps, the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas during WWII.

The unit was sent first to England and then to France to deal with millions of pieces of mail that had become backlogged. Pictures from the time show airplane hangars stacked with undelivered mail.

A battalion of 817 women, which would later grow to 824, and 31 officers — all Black women — were recruited from the WAC, the Army Service Forces, and the Army Air Force.

Their objective was to clear the backlog and get the mail delivered to U.S. service personnel and members of the American Red Cross.

The mission was considered essential to morale but after the war the incredible effort of the women was largely forgotten.

Independent filmmaker James Theres, a native of Racine and a 1982 graduate of Horlick High School who now makes his home in Madison, made the women the subject of his third documentary in 2019: “The SixTripleEight.”

The story is now being made into a Broadway musical, and Theres is serving as a historical consultant on the project.

“They’re celebrities,” Theres said of the excitement that surrounds the women now that their story is more generally known and added they are very gracious about sharing their experiences.

There are six surviving members of the SixTripleEight, as they call themselves. One lives in the Milwaukee area, Private First Class Anna Mae Robertson.

Staff Sgt. Alice Gertrude Woodson Bennings, a Milwaukee native, died in 1994 and did not live to see the honor and recognition finally given to the 6888th Battalion. She is buried in Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Theres was on hand June 15 at the Women’s Military Museum, at Arlington National Cemetery, for a gathering to celebrate the legislation authored by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who lives in Milwaukee and is a Racine native, and signed into law by President Joe Biden that will collectively honor the women of the 6888th Battalion with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Similar ceremonies took place in every city where a surviving member of the SixTripleEight lived, including Milwaukee.

The Broadway team was at the Washington, D.C. event: writers, composers, producers, executive producer Blair Underwood spoke, and attendees were treated to a musical number from the play written to honor the SixTripleEight.

“I think there is a notion that people don’t like history, but I think they do,” Theres said. “What they don’t like is the way it’s presented to them, very dry and reading intensive, but a musical is a totally different presentation of the same story.”

“What’s going to be done with the SixTripleEight is just going to be jaw-dropping,” he said of the musical.

Film school

Theres is a historian with an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in history from Jackson State University, located in Jackson, Mississippi. His areas of interest were the Civil War and World War II.

He did not necessarily start out to be a documentary filmmaker.

He served seven years in the U.S. Army, which included a tour of duty in the Persian Gulf War, and a decade in the private sector before joining the Veterans Administration in public affairs.

Theres recalls a conversation he had with a friend many years ago in which he said, “If I could do it all over again, I would go to film school.”

The friend tried to encourage him and said, “You still can.”

“But I thought that it had passed me by,” Theres said.

Fate found Theres as he was working on his master’s in history at Jackson State when he heard about Memorial Day in Natchez, Mississippi.

He learned that since 1867, residents of Vidalia, Louisiana, march New Orleans-style across the Natchez-Vidalia Bridge to Natchez, Mississippi where they are joined by additional marchers, who all march to the Natchez National Cemetery where Memorial Day events are held.

“It’s very unique in American history,” he said.

The march became the subject of Theres’s master’s thesis and Memorial Day 2016 became the subject of his first film, “The 30th of May.”

The paper received the prestigious Dr. Margaret Walker Alexander Award at the 10th Annual Creative Arts Festival at Jackson State University. The documentary received 10 awards and appeared on Mississippi Public Television in May 2017.

As it turns out, it wasn’t too late for Theres to pursue his dream.

SixTripleEight

Theres learned about the 6888th U.S. Army Battalion by word of mouth. He was touring while promoting “The Hello Girls,” his second documentary, and someone came up to him and said, “Have you heard about the SixTripleEight?”

He hadn’t, but it happened a second time, and then a third time as he was in Milwaukee screening “The Hello Girls.”

A woman walked up and asked, “Have you heard of the SixTripleEight?”

And there it was again. The SixTripleEight.

“Yes, I have,” Theres responded, to her surprise.

Now that three different women in three different cities had asked virtually the same question, he decided it was time to start researching.

In his research, he saw a lot of historical photos from the National Archives, some interviews, learned that one of the women lived in Milwaukee, but nothing that told the story comprehensively.

“I said: Whoa, I’ve got a story to tell,” Theres said.

Documentaries

Theres describes himself as a historian first and a filmmaker second, which gives him the ability “to discern rather quickly if a story is a good story to be told or not.”

He added the stories that go untold are usually about women or Black Americans, and these are the stories “people love to learn about.”

“Women have made so many significant contributions since the founding of the country,” Theres said. “They have been quietly doing their work and now some are getting recognition, as it should be.”

Having made two films about women serving their country, Theres said, “They are amazing and inspiring.”

Theres describes himself as a traditional filmmaker inspired by the Ken Burns style, with sit-down interviews, footage where possible, and archival photos. There are no reenactments.

He said with special reference to the 6888th, he was able to use archival interviews and was also able to interview some of those who are still living.

“I just did not see a need to not let them tell the story,” he said.

Theres said one of the things those working on the Broadway musical are cognizant of is time. Time is ticking for the six surviving members of the 6888th.

“That really puts a fire under us,” he said. “We would really like for some of them to be there to see it.”

He recalled the reaction to the screenings of his documentary “SixTripleEight,” when hundreds of people would show up for the screenings or virtually. He expects the same enthusiastic response for the musical.

“The strength of this story is the strength of these women,” he said.