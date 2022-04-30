Racine native pens essay "We Didn’t Say 'Gay' At My High School. It Almost Cost me My Life."

When Noah Michelson was a teenager in the 1990s in Racine, nobody talked about being gay. He didn’t even think gay people existed here. It was something very few people openly discussed. Despite knowing he would always have the support of his parents and his family, it was something he felt he needed to hide in his youth.

Michelson, now the editorial director of HuffPost Personal, on April 15 published an essay about his experiences growing up gay in Racine.

The essay — “We Didn’t Say ‘Gay’ At My High School. It Almost Cost Me My Life.” — is a look back at Michelson’s life as a gay kid in Racine. It’s generated thousands of online reactions from the platform of HuffPost (formerly Huffington Post), which remains among the 20 most trafficked news websites.

He recounted being the kind of gay kid “that people would whisper about,” to feeling exiled from the society of his parochial high school before transferring and the dark parts of his life, including the death of a beloved uncle from AIDS and Michelson’s own thoughts of suicide.

“Not saying gay: Not hearing gay or seeing gay or knowing that there were gay people somewhere out in the world living healthy, happy lives — or that being gay and living a happy, healthy life was even a possibility — almost killed me. It almost made me kill myself,” Michelson wrote in the essay.

According to The Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. Issues of self-discovery, as well as bullying from peers, are often attributed as causes.

Have things changed since Michelson was growing up?

In 2009, Racine had its first Pride Parade.

The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin held an “LGBTQIA+ Youth Soapbox for RUSD” on Saturday at its headquarters, located at 1456 Junction Ave. The soapbox was in partnership with Racine Unified State District and aimed to put a spotlight on queer youth aged 14 to 18, giving young people a chance to share experiences as queer students and advocate for change in their schools and communities.

Those kinds of things weren’t happening during Michelson’s adolescence.

“These kids are growing up in a different world ― an objectively more diverse world with more examples of who and how to be than I had, and that comforts and excites me. But we haven’t won ― we have so much more work to do and our enemies are furiously working to see that we don’t do it. That we never feel seen or safe. And, unfortunately, too many of them hold positions of power and they are cruel and crafty enough to not only stop us, but to also force us backward. But never again,” Michelson wrote.

“We believe that one of the most important things that schools and communities can do is support their LGBTQ youth,” said Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center, when asked about the impact support and community had on queer youth. “That includes seeing them for who they are, acknowledging pronouns, providing opportunities and treating them like every other kid … even though they are special. We know that if that doesn’t happen, the outcomes could be not positive.”

Since its creation in 2009, The LGBT Center has sought to be a resource for queer people of any age, offering services like youth and adult support groups, as well as fun events such as two separate pride proms for youth and adults on June 11 at the Racine Civic Center Lawn from 7:30-11 p.m.

