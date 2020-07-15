Racine native named Shriners International president

Jim Smith, 72, (not to be confused with the former Racine Mayor Jim Smith) looks back fondly and appreciatively on his childhood in Racine County — experiences of family, personal discipline, hard work and faith he said have served him well throughout his life, and will continue to serve him in his new role as Imperial Potentate of Shriners.

“It was a great way to be raised that has followed me all through my life,” Smith told The Journal Times in a Wednesday interview. “You do things the right way. You add to the community. You participate and you try to make it a better world. You try to leave the world a better place than you found it. That’s the way I feel about The Shrine. That’s one of the things we do — we try to leave the world a better place. That’s the way I feel about my job this year. I’m committed to leaving The Shrine better than it even is — and it’s good now. It’s an exciting time … I hope a year from now when I leave this job that I can say I did a good job and the world is better for it.”