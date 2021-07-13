Racine native making documentary about the Venetian and its Mighty Wurlitzer

The Bijou’s main attraction was the 1926 Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which had more than 2,000 pipes and drums, a xylophone and turned bells.

“What Fred would do is he would bring in theater organists from all over the United States and have these folks come in and play,” said Poelman. “And he actually had a journal where he would keep all of these folks and have them sign in and there are some very famous organist names that are on that list,” among them Kay McAbee and Dennis Scott.

Alongside, Hermes regularly collaborated with Real Racine to provide monthly bus tours for residents and tourists to visit the theater and experience one of Racine’s largest attractions.

“It just wasn’t a local phenomenon, there were lots of people coming from all over the United States and the world to come and visit it,” said Poelman.

The Basement Bijou’s legacy

As of today, the Basement Bijou is intact along the lakefront in Caledonia. Veryl Hermes, Fred’s wife of 47 years, lives on the property; her stepson Freddie Jr. comes over frequently to help preserve the theater.