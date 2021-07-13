Racine native making documentary about the Venetian and its Mighty Wurlitzer

RACINE — Several years ago, Logan Poelman and his son traveled to Caledonia’s Basement Bijou, a home theater inspired by the Venetian Theater and home to a 1926 Mighty Wurlitzer organ.
Every year, the theater showed the 1925 classic film “The Phantom of the Opera” a week before Halloween, while an organist presented a live performance of the music during the film.
Unfortunately, Poelman and his son came into town a week early. However, that didn’t stop Fred Hermes, owner of the home and the theater, to give them a private tour.
“Fred gave us an up and close personal tour, from interacting with my son and playing the organ to talking about the history of his theater and parts of the organ,” Poelman said of Hermes, who died in 2018. “If you’ve ever met Fred, he was quite the storyteller.”
This experience inspired Poelman to direct a documentary on Hermes’s legacy, entitled “Fred’s Magnum Opus,” exploring the history of his theater and the grand organ he retrieved.
‘Fred’s Magnum Opus’
Logan Poelman, a Racine native and longtime photographer and director, has been working on this documentary for four years. It’s the first feature-length film he’s made.
The project began in 2017, when Poelman discovered that Fred Hermes’ Basement Bijou was shut down after a retired fire chief filed a complaint to the Caledonia Fire Department due to safety violations.
Poelman decided to connect with Jody Tarwid, a high school friend and niece of Hermes, to arrange a way to raise funds to repair the theater.
Poleman, Tarwid, and Hermes got together for lunch one day, got to talking, and the goal to revive the theater turned into a bigger project for Poelman.
Poelman was able to collect more than 45 minutes of interview footage with Hermes, another 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage of Hermes playing the 1926 Mighty Wurlitzer organ, the home theater and pipe chambers.
“As the interviewer and filmmaker, it was amazing for me to hear Fred’s stories,” said Poelman. “It’s not the same having them written down as hearing them from the guy who lived them.”
The documentary also provides context on how the 1926 Mighty Wurlitzer is the biggest pipe organ ever made, only three of its size, how the organ was retrieved in Racine and how the Venetian Theater plays a historical part in Hermes’ home theater.
Basement Bijou
In 1977, the Venetian Theater, which at the time was Racine’s largest theater with nearly 2,000 seats, was demolished after being a Racine entertainment mecca for 50 years.
Hermes was heartbroken.
“Fred was always trying to save the Venetian Theater,” said Poelman. “He advocated turning it into a fine arts center but nobody had the vision or money to see it through.”
In Poelman’s film, he shows archival footage of the Venetian Theater being demolished by Doug Wick, the former owner of Olde Tymes Photo. The archival footage is part of Wick’s own film, Requiem of the Venetian, a look into the history and fall of the theater.
Hermes decided to take matters in his own hands, buying the salvage rights to enter the Venetian Theater’s space and collect elements and artifacts of the theater for his own personal project — The Basement Bijou.
“He started building the Bijou right around the early ‘70s because in 1977 is when they demolished the Venetian,” said Poelman. “The Venetian is probably 70% of his theater.”
“Fred’s theater took on a replica of the Venetian Theater,” said Wick. “The basic heart of the Venetian ended up in his theater.”
The Basement Bijou has a ceiling height of 25 feet with a 130-seat showing for audiences, including a 25-seat balcony where the front door of the balcony was a piece from the Venetian Theater.
The Bijou’s main attraction was the 1926 Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which had more than 2,000 pipes and drums, a xylophone and turned bells.
“What Fred would do is he would bring in theater organists from all over the United States and have these folks come in and play,” said Poelman. “And he actually had a journal where he would keep all of these folks and have them sign in and there are some very famous organist names that are on that list,” among them Kay McAbee and Dennis Scott.
Alongside, Hermes regularly collaborated with Real Racine to provide monthly bus tours for residents and tourists to visit the theater and experience one of Racine’s largest attractions.
“It just wasn’t a local phenomenon, there were lots of people coming from all over the United States and the world to come and visit it,” said Poelman.
The Basement Bijou’s legacy
As of today, the Basement Bijou is intact along the lakefront in Caledonia. Veryl Hermes, Fred’s wife of 47 years, lives on the property; her stepson Freddie Jr. comes over frequently to help preserve the theater.
“Fred’s son is doing a restoration of the whole organ,” said Poelman. “He’s actually torn it down and decided to take the time to rebuild this thing and preserve the theater.”
Poelman and the Hermes family hope the theater can reopen in some capacity, with regular tours and shows up and running.
“One of the options is maybe the whole thing ends up getting moved somewhere else in the city, and kept together as a mini-theater,” said Poelman.
Poelman aims to have the documentary premiere on Halloween weekend of Halloween in downtown Racine.
The premiere will be accompanied by a viewing of The Phantom of the Opera, with a live organ accompaniment by Dennis Scott during the film, honoring the Basement Bijou’s showings of the film.
Long-term, Poleman said, he’s working on a distribution deal to have the film available online on a paid streaming service, whether it would be Netflix or Amazon.
“My hope is that somehow, some way, this hidden treasure that Racine has could be restored so that people can experience it again,” said Poelman. “And preserve the legacy of Fred and what he spent his lifetime doing.”