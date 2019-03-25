MILWAUKEE — During last year’s baseball playoffs, Racine native Don Smiley, CEO of Summerfest and president of the Board of Directors for the Miller Park taxing district, was telling his friends in the Milwaukee Brewers organization to “soak it in.”
The Brewers finished the 2018 season one game shy of their first World Series appearance since 1982. The team lost the decisive Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Before working for Summerfest, Smiley was president of the then-Florida Marlins, and was in team management when the Marlins defeated the Cleveland Indians in the 1997 World Series.
“It comes at you so fast,” Smiley said. “We won the wild card in Montreal and the next thing I know we’re in the World Series.
“It’s just a huge avalanche of things coming at you when you’re in the post season,” Smiley said. “It’s so exciting, you can’t sleep no matter how hard you try. But then again, you don’t need sleep. There’s so much adrenaline going through you when you’re in that situation.”
Smiley might be the only person from Racine with a World Series ring and likely the only person who has a World Series trophy in his home.
“You can tell it’s authentic because it’s got a dent in it,” Smiley said. “It was dropped in the clubhouse afterwards, after the game.”
The Brewers will open their season on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee fans are hopeful for a World Series appearance this October.
Falling in love with the game
During the 1960s, Smiley remembers riding his bike to the park with his bat and glove, ready to play hours of baseball with his friends.
“And if we didn’t have enough guys, we’d play second (base) and over,” Smiley said. “Second and over means you only play half of the field and if you hit it to the other half you’re out. It taught you how to hit the other way it you weren’t accustomed to one side of the field.”
Smiley played baseball for St. Catherine’s High School under legendary coach Bob Letsch.
“The memories of playing at St. Catherine’s with Bob Letsch, they’re forever burned into my memory,” Smiley said.
Smiley played right field during his junior year in 1972 on varsity then moved to first base for his senior year in 1973. Both years the team won the state championship.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Smiley worked as a cameraman and reporter for a TV station in Green Bay and then began to work for Hoffmaster Paper Co.
In 1982, Smiley left that company to become the director of marketing for the Honda Classic PGA Tournament in Florida.
While working at the Honda Classic, Smiley met Wayne Huizenga, who helped create Waste Management, the trash refuse company.
Huizenga approached Smiley to help him with Huizenga Holdings, which at the time was planning to form several service-related companies and bring them public.
“We never got to that point because an opportunity came along called Blockbuster Video … it only had 10 stores,” Smiley said, recounting how Huizenga purchased the fledgling chain in 1987.
Smiley held numerous positions with Blockbuster Video and learned the business inside and out.
“When I left we had like 3,000 stores developed,” Smiley said. “For three years we were opening up a Blockbuster store every 24 hours.”
In 1989, Smiley approached Huizenga with an opportunity to be part owner of the Miami Dolphins with then-owner Joe Robbie. In 1990, Huizenga became 50 percent owner of the Dolphins and 15 percent owner of Joe Robbie Stadium, which had opened three years earlier.
But a larger fish was on the horizon.
Joining the Marlins
In the early 1990s, Smiley said, he heard that Major League Baseball was planning on expanding with two additional teams; as with the Dolphins, he approached Huizenga with the prospect of bringing a team to South Florida.
“There had been other cities that had been well ahead of us … that had been lobbying for a MLB franchise for years,” Smiley said.
Huizenga put Smiley in charge of the expansion bid.
“His whole theory was, we don’t need to impress anyone except the selection committee, the expansion committee, which was made up of seven owners,” Smiley said. “A lot of people would do rallies in cities and stuff like that to show their support for baseball. We didn’t do any of that. All we did was communicate and approach the expansion committee one by one and then as a whole.”
Smiley and the expansion team pitched “Wayne,” and that baseball didn’t have to deal with an ownership group, just one man.
“They just absolutely loved that because a) he had the money, he had the resources; and b) he had a stadium now that was ready to go, with the caveat that we had to reconfigure it for baseball,” Smiley said. “We spent about $15 million to reconfigure Joe Robbie Stadium for baseball.”
In July 1991, MLB gave South Florida a team. The Colorado Rockies also came into MLB during that time, which both franchises scheduled to being play in 1993.
Huizenga made Smiley the vice president of marketing for the Marlins.
Smiley remembers the first pitch in Marlins history, on April 5, 1993, by knuckleballer Charlie Hough against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“He missed the plate by 3 feet,” Smiley said. “It wasn’t near being a strike but (the umpire) wanted to call a strike for the first pitch in franchise history. He wanted to call a strike even though it wasn’t a strike.”
In February 1994, Huizenga offered Smiley the chance to be team president, which meant he had a foot in both the clubhouse side and the stadium side of the business.
“I wasn’t a scout,” Smiley said. “I can recognize a good player when I see a good player. I’m better at it now, but at the time I couldn’t recognize the idiosyncrasies between choosing one shortstop over another shortstop when the line was so fine between those two players.”
The Marlins were building a fan base. But with only one completed season in the books, the players went on strike in August 1994, causing that year’s World Series to be cancelled.
“A franchise like the Red Sox or the Cubs or the Yankees … they can overcome that,” Smiley said. “When you’re a brand-new franchise and you have one season under your belt and the players go on strike, we had no traction.”
Smiley said it took the team several years to rebuild trust with the fans in south Florida.
“Even in ‘97, when we won it all, I remember Wayne saying at the All-Star break that he’s going to sell the team,” Smiley said.
1997 season
During the 1997 season, the Marlins acquired a young second baseman named Craig Counsell, who today is the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We got him in a trade from Denver,” Smiley said. “He was a young, shy player.”
Smiley, from Racine, and Counsell, from Whitefish Bay, connected with each other through their Wisconsin roots.
Smiley said the Marlins needed Counsell because he “was going to make the routine play” during big games.
“It’s always not making the routine play that kills you,” Smiley said.
During the postseason run that season and into the World Series, Smiley said was more nervous then he had ever been because “you’re leaning on each pitch.”
“It’s like riding on the back end of a motorcycle, you’re totally out of control,” Smiley said.
“The Cleveland Indians had us two outs and two strikes, twice (to win the World Series) and they didn’t close it out,” Smiley said. “And we went on to win in extra innings.”
In his office at the Summerfest headquarters in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Smiley has a photo that someone took of him during game seven of the ‘97 World Series. He’s in the well on field level on the third base side with the photographers, leaning over the railing like a seasick passenger.
“I was praying,” he said.
In the 11th inning of Game 7, with Counsell on third, shortstop Edgar Renteria hit a single up the middle. The kid from Whitefish Bay scored the World Series-winning run.
“What people don’t remember though is Craig Counsell hit a great sacrifice fly to score a run earlier in the game,” Smiley said. “Then he scored the winning run. But without that sac fly, we don’t get that previous run.”
Smiley remembers going in the clubhouse to celebrate with the team. Brewers fans may recall the goggles players used during the playoffs last year, but Smiley said in 1997 there were no goggles.
“Champagne in your eye really stings,” Smiley said. “I remember Wayne (Huizenga), he was shaking a bottle of champagne and he actually hit me in the head (accidentally) with the bottle.”
During his early years with the Marlins, Smiley said he would go duck hunting with friends near the Door County. They would all watch the World Series on a tiny TV in the cabin until Smiley sent up a new screen with a satellite dish.
“The year that we were in it, all of my buddies were up at the cabin, with the TV that I shipped with the satellite dish, watching the Marlins,” Smiley said. “Here I am talking to Bob Costas after you win the World Series. It really doesn’t get any better than that for a kid from Racine.”
Huizenga followed through on his promise and sold the team the next season for $150 million. Smiley tried to get an ownership group together to raise the money to buy the team, but came up $25 million short.
Smiley left the team in 1998 but still hopes the Marlins are successful.
“We had a heck of a ride,” Smiley said. “We brought Major League Baseball to south Florida, then we had our first game in April ’93. Then in October ’97 we won a world championship. It really doesn’t get any better than that.”
