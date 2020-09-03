Racine native dies in crash in Adams County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRIENDSHIP — A Racine native died in an alleged OWI-related crash Sunday in central Wisconsin.

John-Paul Smerz, 36, who lived in Grand Marsh in the Town of New Chester in Adams County, was involved in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Town of Springville in Adams County.

According to information from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Sherriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle accident in the area of 11th Avenue and Fern Avenue in the Town of Springville.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fern Avenue, crested a small hill and became airborne, losing control, entered the ditch and struck a tree. The vehicle continued east, striking additional trees before coming to rest. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Smerz, the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Shannon Maron, 34, also of Grand Marsh, was transported via ambulance to an area trauma center for his injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.