Racine native dies in crash in Adams County

FRIENDSHIP — A Racine native died in an alleged OWI-related crash Sunday in central Wisconsin.

John-Paul Smerz, 36, who lived in Grand Marsh in the Town of New Chester in Adams County, was involved in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Town of Springville in Adams County.

According to information from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Sherriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle accident in the area of 11th Avenue and Fern Avenue in the Town of Springville.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fern Avenue, crested a small hill and became airborne, losing control, entered the ditch and struck a tree. The vehicle continued east, striking additional trees before coming to rest. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Smerz, the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Shannon Maron, 34, also of Grand Marsh, was transported via ambulance to an area trauma center for his injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation indicated impaired driving and speed may be contributing factors to the crash. An alleged charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle will be requested for Maron with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office said. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

A trucker at heart

Smerz, also known as J.P., BIG Country, John and Pee Wee, was born in Racine. His interests and hobbies included Peterbilt trucks, trucking, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, spending time with his sons and fixing things, according to an obituary from Sturino Funeral Home in Racine.

Survivors include Smerz’s sons Gregory and Travis.

Family could not be contacted before press time for this story.

A celebration of Smerz’s life is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road in Yorkville.

