Racine native completes 410-mile bike trip to Wind Point Lighthouse

WIND POINT — Five days and 36 hours of riding, and 410 miles led up to the best swim in Lake Michigan Jeff Alley has had in awhile.
Alley rode his bike from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, to the Wind Point Lighthouse this past week to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS). Alley’s aunt, Debbie Andrews, has lived with the disease since the mid-90s.
Alley grew up in Racine and moved to Minnesota. He traveled south to race in the Bike MS: Toyota Best Dam Bike Tour’s 150-mile race from Whitewater to Madison.
“Today was probably the easiest day with 74 miles from Fort Atkinson,” Alley said Wednesday. “I just really wanted to do something to give people hope, I can do this for people who can’t.”
“Along the way, you just get really tired and you just think of all the people that have MS, they just can’t quit,” Alley said. “They’re stuck with it and once I committed, it was like full force into this and get it done.”
Alley used Google Maps to plan out his route and stops, stopping in Wabasha in Minnesota and Sparta, Baraboo and Fort Atkinson in Wisconsin. A lot of his route ran parallel to the Wisconsin/Minnesota border, crossing the Mississippi River on day two. He mostly traveled on the shoulder of U.S. routes 35 and 71.
“When that rain came, we were probably around 85-degree air temps and the asphalt was kicking up so much heat,” Alley said. “(Route 71) was absolutely beautiful from Sparta almost into Baraboo.”
“I hit almost 47 mph on one of the descents, it’s fast, almost quite terrifying. It’s like ‘I just hope I don’t hit anything.’”
Most of Alley’s travel was on backroads during the morning hours. A normal day would involve leaving the hotel at 6:30 a.m. , and checking into the next town at 2 p.m. He’d spend five hours on the bike at a time including stop time to get water and food.
“I don’t know how he’s doing this, but he’s doing this,” said Pam Alley, who joined Jeff on the journey driving on a separate route to meet up with him at his stops.
Alley and nearly 1,500 others will take the 150-mile journey from Pewaukee to Whitewater, then from Whitewater to Madison on Saturday and Sunday.
