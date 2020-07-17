Racine native Cody Baer remembered as a goofy, reliable family man

RACINE — The first season Cody Baer played youth football, he suffered a pretty bad injury that meant he couldn’t play the rest of the season.
His coach, Greg Poplawski Jr., said that most kids in that situation would stop showing up for practice or games, or just quit altogether. But not Cody.
“He came to every practice and game and didn’t lose his spirit,” said Poplawski. “He really gave 100% all the time.”
Baer, 24, of Oak Creek, a Racine native and 2014 graduate of Case High School, died in a car crash Sunday on Highway 32 in Oak Creek.
When Cody healed from his football injury and was able to get back in the game, even though Poplawski said Cody was a skinny kid, Cody was on the line and played center, because Poplawski knew Cody would always give it his all.
“It didn’t matter how much bigger the other kids were, he just went after it,” said Poplawski. “We could count on him.”
Years later, Cody worked in the same Cree Lighting factory as Poplawski before Cody moved on to join the Local 8 Iron Workers as a welder. It was through Cody’s former colleagues that Poplawski learned that Cody had died.
“It was really heartbreaking to see that he passed away so young,” said Poplawski.
There are echoes of Cody’s youth football experience throughout his life. Family, friends, classmates and coworkers knew that Cody would be there when they needed him and that if set is mind to do something, he’d do it. And he’d cheer you up and make you laugh along the way.
The goofball
Cody’s mother, Kim Levandoski, said that growing up Cody was a bit of a class clown. She remembered that when he was in elementary school, his teachers reached out because when the children would line up and walk the hallways, Cody would do something goofy when they passed the doors of other classrooms to make kids laugh.
“They said, ‘He’s such a good kid but he’s so goofy sometimes,’” she said.
Rick Baer, Cody’s father, remembered one time they needed to measure a U-Haul to make sure it was 7 feet deep to fit a piece of furniture, but they couldn’t find a tape measure. Cody, who stood 6 feet tall, lay face-down in truck, saying if there was another foot of space, they had enough room.
“He looked at me like, ‘What? It works,’ “ Rick recalled laughing. “That way he would look at me, like, ‘See how smart I am?’ “
Cody knew how to tease his father and get a rise out of him. He was especially close to his uncle, Dean, so sometimes when Dean was at Rick’s house, Cody would go hug Dean first to get a rise out of Rick. Once a bunch of them went up north to go fishing and on the way there, Rick, said he’d been bragging about how many fish he would catch. He got practically nothing, while Cody and another uncle caught two 5-pound buckets’ worth.
“My son looked at me and said, ‘Dad would like to hold a fish and see what it feels like?’ ” Rick recalled.
The family man
In addition to being good for laugh, Cody was remembered for going out of his way for people. Levandoski remembered one time a friend had contacted Cody in the winter when it was freezing outside and asked if he’d help him with his car and off Cody went. She remembered when they got two feet of snow after a snowstorm, and Cody took their snowblower and cleared all the neighbors’ sidewalks.
Cody brought that work ethic to his career as well. When he was in high school, Cody’s teachers noticed that he was a talented welder. They recommended that he go on to Gateway Technical College, but for whatever reason he didn’t. Instead, after graduating from Case in 2014, he got a job at Cree in Sturtevant.
It was around the time his then-girlfriend became pregnant with their daughter, Melanie, that he decided to get his welding certification. Before he completed the certification, he was recruited by the Local 8 Iron Workers, with whom Cody completed his certification and started working as a professional welder.
While Cody’s parents said he was nervous about becoming a father, when Melanie was born it became clear how much he loved his little girl.
“He was a great father,” said Levandoski. “You could just see it in his eyes that he loved Melanie. Everything was about her. Whatever she needed, he was trying very hard to make sure she had what she needed.”
Saturday services
His parents said Cody had always prioritized his family. He was the kind of person that would go over to his aunt and uncle’s house just to see how they’re doing. After Saturday’s funeral, aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins and more are expected to gather at his aunt’s house, previously his parents’, where Levandoski’s family held family reunions. There they’ll light and release Chinese lanterns into the sky.
Cody had so many close friends and family that Rick said they had to rearrange funeral plans to safely accommodate everyone.
Relatives and friends can meet with the family from 3 p.m. 4:30 pm. Saturday, July 18, at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine. There will be a 75-person limit inside the funeral home. A service is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The family has asked that everyone wear a mask and, in Cody’s honor, to wear their best Adidas attire.
The service can be viewed livestream by going to the Cody Baer page on www.meredithfuneralhome.com and select the link to the live stream.
