Racine native Cody Baer remembered as a goofy, reliable family man

There are echoes of Cody’s youth football experience throughout his life. Family, friends, classmates and coworkers knew that Cody would be there when they needed him and that if set is mind to do something, he’d do it. And he’d cheer you up and make you laugh along the way.

The goofball

Cody’s mother, Kim Levandoski, said that growing up Cody was a bit of a class clown. She remembered that when he was in elementary school, his teachers reached out because when the children would line up and walk the hallways, Cody would do something goofy when they passed the doors of other classrooms to make kids laugh.

“They said, ‘He’s such a good kid but he’s so goofy sometimes,’” she said.

Rick Baer, Cody’s father, remembered one time they needed to measure a U-Haul to make sure it was 7 feet deep to fit a piece of furniture, but they couldn’t find a tape measure. Cody, who stood 6 feet tall, lay face-down in truck, saying if there was another foot of space, they had enough room.

“He looked at me like, ‘What? It works,’ “ Rick recalled laughing. “That way he would look at me, like, ‘See how smart I am?’ “