Racine native Alyssa Bohm to continue as Miss Wisconsin for a second year

She also started “We include Wednesdays,” which promotes her social impact initiative of “embracing special needs and building inclusive communities.”

“Just trying to keep people’s spirits up was the main goal during the quarantine,” Bohm said.

As someone who considers herself “a planner,” Bohm has had to learn to be more flexible this year.

“You have to stay very open minded and you have to be adaptable,” Bohm said. “I think this is a lesson for everyone to learn that we might plan for things to happen a certain way but sometimes things change and we have to be able to adapt and we have to be able to figure out what the new alternative is going to be.”

Bohm, who was a special education teacher at Case High School before resigning to take on the role of Miss Wisconsin, will be returning to education this upcoming school year as a special education teacher at Park High School.

Goals accomplished

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Bohm said she accomplished many of the goals she set out for her year as Miss Wisconsin.