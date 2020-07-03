Racine native Alyssa Bohm to continue as Miss Wisconsin for a second year

RACINE — Alyssa Bohm, a Racine native and Miss Wisconsin 2019, could never have predicted that her reign would be interrupted by a pandemic or that she would get a second year with her title.
The Miss America Organization announced in early May that the 2020 national competition would be postponed until late 2021. It gave states the option to host their own competitions in 2020 or to give current titleholders the option of another year with their crowns.
The Miss Wisconsin Organization held an emergency board meeting and unanimously decided to postpone its competition until June 2021.
“It really came down to the health and safety of the candidates, their families, and the volunteers,” said Miss Wisconsin spokeswoman Mary Gronik.
Bohm, 25, said she was “fully supportive” of continuing for another year as Miss Wisconsin, especially since many of her traditional appearances in the last several months have been canceled. Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Savannah Horstman also agreed to continue on with her title.
As soon as the state’s Safer at Home order went into effect, Bohm threw herself into figuring out how to do her job virtually.
She started Magic Mondays with her dad, who is a professional magician.
“We’d go live on Instagram and Facebook and teach people magic tricks that they can do at home with their family or friends,” Bohm said.
She also started “We include Wednesdays,” which promotes her social impact initiative of “embracing special needs and building inclusive communities.”
“Just trying to keep people’s spirits up was the main goal during the quarantine,” Bohm said.
As someone who considers herself “a planner,” Bohm has had to learn to be more flexible this year.
“You have to stay very open minded and you have to be adaptable,” Bohm said. “I think this is a lesson for everyone to learn that we might plan for things to happen a certain way but sometimes things change and we have to be able to adapt and we have to be able to figure out what the new alternative is going to be.”
Bohm, who was a special education teacher at Case High School before resigning to take on the role of Miss Wisconsin, will be returning to education this upcoming school year as a special education teacher at Park High School.
Goals accomplished
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Bohm said she accomplished many of the goals she set out for her year as Miss Wisconsin.
One of her biggest goals was to partner with Special Olympics of Wisconsin, traveling to schools across the state and promoting the Unified Champion Schools program. According to the Special Olympics website, the program, “is aimed at promoting social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities affecting systems-wide change.”
When visiting the schools, Bohm spoke about what inclusion looks like through a hula hoop demonstration.
“The message was everyone is going to get a different level of success and everyone does things differently but we need to treat people equally and be a part of an inclusive society,” Bohm said.
Bohm is a member of the Special Olympics Wisconsin board of directors.
She also competed in Miss America in December, which included new segments like making a social impact pitch.
“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot and I have so much more that I want to accomplish in this next year,” Bohm said.
Second-year goals
Bohm’s goals for the coming year include continuing to promote her social impact initiative and reaching some of the schools she couldn’t get to during quarantine.
She also wants to introduce more girls to the Miss Wisconsin program and to bring in more scholarship dollars and sponsors. Bohm said she wants to make sure people know that Miss America is the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.
Bohm also has some ideas for workshops where girls can learn professional skills and how to become better people.
“I’m thrilled that we have the right Miss Wisconsin at the right time who’s up for the task of taking on this role during this pandemic,” Gronik said.
Gronik added that in 2021 Miss America will celebrate its 100-year anniversary, and she believes the same flexibility that has kept the organization going all these year will provide for continued success through the pandemic. The organization has adapted, she said, to the changing roles of women on society over the past 100 years and has changed how its titleholders are defined.
Gronik believes that Bohm is the right person to continue adapting her role for the conditions of the pandemic.
One example of that is Bohm’s spearheading a statewide virtual community service day along with 50 local titleholders within the Miss Wisconsin organization and community members to complete six service projects. These projects resulted in the collection and donation of more than 800 school supply items, 75 protective masks and more than 50 pounds of personal protective equipment items for Children’s Wisconsin Hospital; cleanup of six parks, collection over 30 bags of trash; collection of more than 500 pounds of food items for local pantries across Wisconsin; and the creation of more than 600 thank-you cards for frontline health care workers.
Although Bohm is disappointed that many of her summer appearances have been canceled, she’s staying positive.
Anyone who is looking to book a Miss Wisconsin appearance at an event can go to misswisconsin.com to do so.
