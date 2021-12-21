Racine Nails, a family-owned salon, is now open in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Nails, located in the Village Center Plaza with Festival Foods and Kohl’s, is a new family-owned nail salon that opened mid-August.
The salon is owned by Anna and Simon Nguyen, a Vietnamese couple who came to the Racine area from Waukesha, and is managed by Arcelia Zertuche alongside nail technician Zoe Clarke. The Nguyens’ 18-month-old Andrew may also be seen rolling around the lobby and smiling at customers.
The original opening date for the salon was sometime in the spring, but minor challenges with keeping the building up to codes that were changing pushed the date to August. Its soft opening was held in mid-August.
The salon offers traditional manicure and pedicure services, and some waxing options. However, their pedicure services — which are tucked in the back of the salon, near relaxing waterfalls and in dim lighting with spa music in the background — are one of a kind, said Zertuche.
“I don’t know of any other nail salons that offer that kind of relaxing, peaceful environment that we do for our pedicures,” she said.
As such, the pedicure services are called, “Peaceful Escape” for a basic pedicure with a hot massage; “Chasing Paradise” for a pedicure with a sugar scrub and hot massage; or “Gates of Heaven” with all of the above and hot stones.
The salon employs about 11 technicians with room for more, but Zertuche and Clarke said that they like the spaciousness of the salon.
“I often get that (customers) like that we’re not rushing them out the door,” said Clarke, who has been a nail technician since early 2020.
“We just want to make sure we give that one-on-one time with the client,” Zertuche said.
The pair also acknowledged it can be a bit challenging to attract attention and clients as a new salon, especially when clients often have their go-to.
“They’re like, ‘I’m scared to leave this person,’” Clarke said. “And we’ll say, ‘Just try it. Maybe you’ll like the experience.’”
With a family at the helm of the new business, Clarke and Zertuche said that although they’re not related, it definitely feels like working with family. “We have a lot of fun,” Zertuche said.
“We do everything here like family,” said Simon Nguyen. “We do everything for customers and make sure they’re comfortable.”
