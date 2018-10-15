Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is helping voters who don’t want to wait in line on Election Day.

The Racine Branch NAACP will kick off the start of early voting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in front of the NAACP building located at 1633 Racine St.

Free rides will be made available to the polls and DMV to secure an I.D. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday and going through Thursday. Those interested or who have questions can call the NAACP office, (262) 632-1151.

On Wednesday the Poor People’s Campaign is hosting an event titled “A National Call for Moral Revival” from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St.

Speakers at the event include Bishop Lawrence Kirby and William Barber, national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

