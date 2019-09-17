{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The co-chairs of the NAACP Racine Branch’s Education Committee are looking to hear from the public about their education-related thoughts and concerns.

The committee co-chairs, Devin Anderson and Akosua Aning, will host a community listening session from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Anderson and Aning took over as chairs of the Education Committee in January, and have since been getting the lay of the land by attending Racine Unified School District board meetings and visiting district schools.

So far this year they’ve visited all of Unified’s middle schools and some elementary schools.

Now they’re looking to hear from the public about their education-related concerns and which issues members of the community would like to see addressed in the 2019-20 school year.

