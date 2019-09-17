RACINE — The co-chairs of the NAACP Racine Branch’s Education Committee are looking to hear from the public about their education-related thoughts and concerns.
The committee co-chairs, Devin Anderson and Akosua Aning, will host a community listening session from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Anderson and Aning took over as chairs of the Education Committee in January, and have since been getting the lay of the land by attending Racine Unified School District board meetings and visiting district schools.
You have free articles remaining.
So far this year they’ve visited all of Unified’s middle schools and some elementary schools.
Now they’re looking to hear from the public about their education-related concerns and which issues members of the community would like to see addressed in the 2019-20 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.