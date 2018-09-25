RACINE — The Racine Branch of the NAACP has been registering voters for years, and this coming election is no different.
George Nicks, president of the Racine Branch, said the NAACP, as the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, has a long tradition of making sure people in urban communities, and the black community in particular, are registered to vote.
Nicks said he feels the generations that have come before have preserved a citizen’s right to vote, and that is something that should be valued.
“We got to keep doing what our forefathers did; we can’t let that die down,” Nicks said. “We got to make sure we keep that going because they did this for us; now we have to do it for our children and our children’s children.”
Since Monday, Nicks said, volunteers have been registering voters at various community centers in Racine and will continue to do so through Thursday. This election season, their theme is: “Defeat hate, vote.”
Generally, midterm election turnout is lower compared to a presidential election year, but Nicks hopes the organization’s efforts will increase voter participation in the coming election.
“We feel like we’re encouraging people to go out to vote,” he said. “Even the people that don’t vote, we’re trying to encourage them to make sure this time they go to the polls. Especially for this midterm election.”
Those that still need to register can do so Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center,
- 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Cesar Chavez Community Center,
- 2221 Douglas Ave.
Tyler Domer Community Center,
- 2301 12th St.
“We can’t sit back and wait on something to happen — it’s time that we try to get up and make something happen,” Nicks said. “It is our voice, that’s the power that we have.”
