Racine NAACP branch calls George Floyd's death 'modern day lynching'

“It is with a grieving heart and torn emotion that I share this letter of hope and encouragement for a more tolerant society. The last few days and nights have brought our communities and our nation to its knees,” Albrecht wrote. “The way in which Mr. George Floyd was treated and eventually died has made a strong and forceful statement about the racial disparity and cry for equality that is needed in our country. We need to recognize and challenge the inequities of race in society and become a model for acceptance throughout our community.”

“Protests, disruptive behavior and physical damage to property is the outcry of one’s inability to be heard. In a post recently shard on Facebook by our Gateway Technical College student ambassador, Megan Bahr writes; “As soon as you feel ready, start the conversation with a person of color, hear the story they’ve been trying to share, try to better understand what you can do to be an ally.” This is really good advice. Listening to each other provides a broader context to the history and meaning of white privilege and the treatment of all under represented people of color. As an institution of higher education guided by the power of learning, we have a responsibility to use this beacon of reality to strengthen our commitment to our faculty, students, staff and community. A commitment to bear witness to the injustice and respond with an even brighter light on the struggles of race relations, inequities within the criminal justice system, and the imbalance of economics on those left behind.