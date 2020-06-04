Racine NAACP branch calls George Floyd's death 'modern day lynching'

RACINE — The Racine branch of the NAACP on Wednesday issued a strong statement condemning the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and also decried the loss of locals to police killings.
“In horror, millions of people watched via video the modern day lynching of George Floyd at the hands of the police whose job in today’s society is to protect and serve,” the statement read.
“The Racine branch of the NAACP offers heartfelt condolences to the family of George Floyd and the countless other families, including the families of Donte Shannon and Ty’ Rese West in our community, that have been adversely impacted by the ongoing practices of police brutality towards black people. We mourn and stand with you in demanding accountability and justice for your loved ones.”
‘Enough is enough’
The statement also addressed the recent protests that were sparked by Floyd’s death. In Racine, protests have occurred every day since Saturday, with Tuesday’s protest bringing out hundreds of people to the lawn of Gateway Technical College on Main Street.
“The outcry of black people in response to our continued oppression and the ongoing trauma of being profiled, criminalized, marginalized, stalked, hunted down and killed simply because of the color of our skin, is being heard through uprisings across the nation,” the statement read. “Our people bearing the brutality of police batons and bullets has to stop. Enough is enough. We are done dying wrongfully at the hands of racist individuals and these individuals not being held accountable for their actions.
“While the Racine branch of the NAACP does not condone violence and/or destruction of property as a method to affect change, we acknowledge the pain and frustration behind these actions.”
While the majority of protests in Racine have been been peaceful, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St., was set on fire on Sunday night and some stores have been looted and property damaged. Racine Police Chief Art Howell said on Monday that he had reason to believe most violent incidents were not conducted by the people of Racine and were not connected with the protests.
Moving forward
“The time is now to turn our ‘pain into purpose,’ “ the statement continued. “Real and concrete change is needed at the Federal, State and local levels of government. Actions must be taken to not only address individual acts of racism and police brutality, we must also dismantle the institutional and systemic racism that continues to infiltrate every segment of society.
“Demonstrating our pain in the form of peaceful protest is needed but we must also couple this with showing up at the polls in unprecedented numbers to vote in this August and November’s elections and stand up and be counted for the US Census.
“The journey will be long and the battle for justice will be uphill, but we must unify as a people for our great good and stand united against forces that continue to oppress and kill us. When we fight, we win. We invite others from all walks of life to not just stand by, but to stand in solidarity with us. United we stand, divided we fall.”
Statement from Neubauer
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, also released a statement on Wednesday regarding Floyd as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was fatally shot on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in Kentucky. On February 23, Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African-American man, was fatally shot near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia, while jogging. Travis McMichael and his father Gregory have been charged in connection to the case.
“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Their deaths implicate all of us, our institutions and our culture,” Neubauer wrote. “We cannot continue to accept a system that discriminates against our Black neighbors and condones their deaths.”
Neubauer offered her proposed bill, Assembly Bill 1012, as a step to address the issue of police violence.
“This bill would proactively assert that “the primary duty of all law enforcement is to preserve the life of all individuals; that deadly force is to be used only as the last resort; that officers should use skills and tactics that minimize the likelihood that force will become necessary; that, if officers must use physical force, it should be the least amount of force necessary to safely address the threat; and that law enforcement officers must take reasonable action to stop or prevent any unreasonable use of force by their colleagues,” Neubauer stated.
Neubauer’s bill did not receive a committee hearing nor a vote on the Assembly floor. She encouraged people who support such legislation to contact their representative.
“We have work to do. At the state level, we must enact legislation that changes the parameters for policing in our communities. A number of critical bills have been proposed, but have failed to receive the hearings or votes necessary to become law.”
Neubauer also weighed in on the recent protests and President Donald Trump’s statements regarding those protests.
“Everyone has a right and, in my opinion, a duty, to stand up to injustice in our community and our country. We have seen this right challenged in communities across the country, including by our own president. The fact that President Trump has sanctioned and encouraged violence against protesters exercising their Constitutional right to assembly should be of great concern to all of us. We must hold those who violate the right of the people to peaceably assemble accountable.
“I am proud to be part of a community that continues to gather in support of Black lives, and I stand with those exercising their right to protest as we work to ensure justice is done. #BlackLivesMatter”
Statement from Gateway
Gateway Technical College President/CEO Bryan Albrecht released the following statement as well.
“It is with a grieving heart and torn emotion that I share this letter of hope and encouragement for a more tolerant society. The last few days and nights have brought our communities and our nation to its knees,” Albrecht wrote. “The way in which Mr. George Floyd was treated and eventually died has made a strong and forceful statement about the racial disparity and cry for equality that is needed in our country. We need to recognize and challenge the inequities of race in society and become a model for acceptance throughout our community.”
“Protests, disruptive behavior and physical damage to property is the outcry of one’s inability to be heard. In a post recently shard on Facebook by our Gateway Technical College student ambassador, Megan Bahr writes; “As soon as you feel ready, start the conversation with a person of color, hear the story they’ve been trying to share, try to better understand what you can do to be an ally.” This is really good advice. Listening to each other provides a broader context to the history and meaning of white privilege and the treatment of all under represented people of color. As an institution of higher education guided by the power of learning, we have a responsibility to use this beacon of reality to strengthen our commitment to our faculty, students, staff and community. A commitment to bear witness to the injustice and respond with an even brighter light on the struggles of race relations, inequities within the criminal justice system, and the imbalance of economics on those left behind.
“As a community, we must remain united in our resolve to address such injustices in meaningful ways. As president, I recognize that events like this can have a powerful impact on our lives and I commit to you that we will join the effort to heal our community through justice, and respect the dignity that all people deserve. Lean on each other for comfort, and don’t be afraid to reach out if you are in need of assistance. Students, our support services and counseling professionals are here for you. Reach out and use them to help you through this challenging emotional time. For faculty and staff, the college Employee Assistance Program is available for you and I encourage you to strengthen your resolve through healthy dialog and reconciliation.
“The events of this past week underscore the important work of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee and we are grateful for their continued efforts and collaborations to move our college towards antiracism, inclusion and equity.”
