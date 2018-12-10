YORKVILLE — “What a wonderful surprise.”
This was a sentiment Racine musician Roy Edwards shared Sunday as he was patched in, via video conferencing technology, to a packed crowd celebrating his 65th birthday at the Route 20 bar and music venue, 14001 Washington Ave.
The crowd — including family, friends, fellow musicians and fans — were celebrating Edwards’ milestone birthday. But they were also rallying together to raise awareness for prostate cancer, a condition that has afflicted Edwards and many of the other men in his family.
Edwards, who was in the hospital undergoing treatment, was unable to attend the surprise gala in his honor.
But the musician, whose repertoire includes serving as front man of the Group Therapy Band, had a spirit and influence that was felt throughout Route 20 during the three-hour event, which included performances from a number of other musicians and bands.
Miranda Osborne, a niece of Edwards’, played a pivotal role in pulling together much of the event, including lining up the musicians and spreading the word about the party — all the while keeping it under wraps from the guest of honor.
“There’s been so much support,” Osborne said. “People have come here from all over. There’s people that flew in from other areas just to say ‘Happy birthday.’ ”
Judi Campeau, who has known Edwards for decades, also took part in planning Sunday’s festivities, including lining up the assorted raffle prizes. Proceeds from the ticket sales are helping Edwards and his family deal with medical and other expenses.
“I’ve known Roy since I was 18,” Campeau said. “Roy’s a wonderful man — a wonderful, wonderful man. He’s done a lot for this community.”
Talks of having a benefit birthday bash began this summer, Campeau said, though the challenging scheduling logistics of the warm-weathered months pushed the actual date into the last month of the year.
“We’re a big, huge musical family,” Campeau said. “When it came to this, I said, ‘We’ve got to do something.’”
Celebration with a message
While the event was upbeat and festive, there was, of course, a serious undertone. Osborne, Campeau and other family and friends closely associated with Edwards said they are hoping the birthday bash can shed light on the seriousness of prostate cancer, and the need to get regular checkups.
Osborne said her family has a strong line of prostate cancer — a reality underscored by each of Edwards’ brothers also receiving an identical diagnosis.
“We just want to raise awareness,” Osborne said. “Getting an early detection is so important.”
Edwards, whose musical resume also includes serving as a former drummer with the late blues legend Luther Allison and performing at a number of local events, continues his fight against prostate cancer.
At Sunday’s event, as his fight rages on, he was visibly moved by the outpouring of support as he wiped away tears with a handkerchief.
“I see so many people out there,” Edwards said as the video camera panned across the room, filled with hundreds of people. “It means the world to see you guys."
