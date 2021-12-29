Racine mom of 17-year-old with autism seeks to file discrimination case against Walmart

RACINE — Tyler Bolton has ambition.

At 17, he is hoping to get a job, move out when he comes of age and potentially begin a career in technology. He is tinkering with the idea of becoming a YouTuber who reviews different video games, shining a light on obscure or independently made ones.

By around Thanksgiving, Bolton — who was recently diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum — had already crossed off No. 1 on his list by landing a job at Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, as a cart pusher. He had acquired the position through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Within a week of starting that job, an incident occurred in which, Bolton alleges, his supervisor prohibited him from taking breaks and called him “slow.” At the end of his shift, he was nearly in tears when his father picked him up.

His mother, Rose Bolton, is seeking to file a discrimination case and as of late December had hired an attorney.

“As a mom, I want justice to be served. I don’t want another kid to walk in and have to deal with the same thing, and feel like they’re nobody,” she said.

Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter told a reporter, via email, “We don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have made several attempts to contact the mother of this associate to clear up the misunderstanding. We accommodated the associate by allowing him to go home early. At no point was he asked to leave our store. We look forward to resolving this.”

Tyler’s story

According to Tyler, he started his shift at 8 a.m. that day working alone, meaning he had to manage carts throughout the entire parking lot; a job typically meant for at least two to handle.

It was one of his first-ever shifts on the job. Working alone as a new employee — along with the stress of the inclement weather that day, it had been an early December day plagued by hail and sleet — Tyler was making small mistakes.

“In the middle of my shift, I was struggling really hard,” he said. “It was rush hour.”

Tyler wasn’t allowed a break because no one was available to cover for him, he said. When he did get a “very small break, I was eating and working.”

“At the end, I was just having a panic attack,” he said. At which point, he went inside the store, seeking a supervisor.

When he finally got hold of someone, he said “she started yelling at me and stuff about, ‘What are you doing? Why aren’t you outside?’”

Tyler said he couldn’t remember the full scope of that day, but Rose said she remembers that Tyler told her he was called “slow or stupid.”

He said he was “shut out” of Walmart and his access to his employee app, through which he looks up his schedule on his cellphone, had been disabled. It felt like he had been fired without so much as a goodbye.

He came home from work that day, soaking wet from the weather, looking really upset. He resigned soon after.

Sharing the story

Rose made a Facebook post and a TikTok video about the incident, the latter of which has received more than 27,000 views. She said she hadn’t heard back from anyone in Walmart’s human resources department regarding the incident after making initial contact.

She wasn’t happy with the spokesperson’s statement.

Rose said that the human resources representative at Walmart was aware of Tyler’s disability upon hiring him. He applied for the job through the DVR office in Racine, which helps people with disabilities find careers.

“He needs extra time to process. He has anxiety,” she said. “I think they should pay for what they’ve done to him, because he has to start all over.”

What happened to Tyler has been “a hard hit,” she said. He has not had the same enthusiasm to work since then.

“We almost feel like the reset button was hit for him,” Rose said.

Joseph Olivares, spokesperson for the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told a reporter “I can’t speak to this specific case … Discrimination of all kinds is illegal in the United States. It’s wrong.”

He noted there are protections against discrimination for every employee in the country, “whether they’re a minor or an adult.”

Tyler’s story has caught the attention of Wil Leverson, a podcaster and former state Assembly candidate, who went on Facebook Live to bring light to the situation. He said he recognized many commenters on Rose’s social media who wrote about having gone through similar incidents with the company.

“This can’t be isolated … This affects so many people,” Leverson said.

He called on local leaders to bring awareness to Tyler’s situation, and potential discrimination cases across all workplaces in the area, especially Walmart. “We have to get in the forefront of this cause.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.