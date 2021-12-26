Racine mom, daughter distribute hygiene products to address unspoken part of poverty

RACINE — One day in the fall, LaTanya Hamilton, a home nurse, said out loud to her daughter: “Baby, I want to do a hygiene giveaway.”
Automatically, her daughter Shyniqua Hamilton was on board. “OK, Mom. What do you need me to do?”
Together, they assembled gift bags full of at least a dozen hygiene products to distribute at Twins Food Mart, 1812 16th St., on Dec. 3. They made 80 total bags, 40 for men and 40 for women — all were gone within an hour.
That told the Hamiltons there was a big need for hygiene products in the community, and that they needed to host another giveaway soon.
A lesser-realized need
LaTanya was aware of all of the different food and toy drives going on in the community. She appreciated them and knew their importance, but wanted to address a need she once experienced herself.
“I had an issue with hygiene myself. Growing up as a teenager, things such as that,” she said. “I was in prison once before. I had no hygiene products. So, hygiene was always a big part of me because I never wanted to run out of (hygiene products).”
People are also reading…
According to the CDC, in 2020, 2.3 billion people lacked basic hygiene services (handwashing facility with soap and water) and 1.6 billion people had access to handwashing facilities that lacked water or soap.
There’s also such a thing as hygiene poverty, which is being unable to afford everyday hygiene and personal grooming products, according to the Hygiene Bank — a United Kingdom-based organization dedicated to collecting and distributing such products.
Hygiene poverty can look like “going to school with matted hair because there is only one hairbrush in the household and there’s no time for everyone to get a chance to use it” or “having to choose between shaving foam and razors, or the transport fare, to a job interview,” the Hygiene Bank wrote.
The Century Foundation even wrote in July that America is in an “unspoken hygiene crisis.” According to Joanne Samuel Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox: “While there are many public programs — albeit underfunded ones — to help families obtain health care, food, and housing, there are none to help with hygiene products.”
For example, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program only covers the purchasing of food, but not toilet paper, diapers, tooth paste, shampoo, deodorant or menstrual health products, according to Girls Helping Girls Period.
Shyniqua said she observed some people were afraid to take the gift bags at first until they saw others taking them, too.
“They might be embarrassed because other people are looking at them and they don’t want to feel like they’re in the need,” LaTanya said.
Making an impact
While incarcerated, LaTanya did not have the money to afford hygiene products from commissary. A friend she knew from the outside ended up extending a helping hand.
“She just looked out for me until I was able to do for myself,” LaTanya said. “I was able to feel more confident in what I wanted to do and able to be around others, because, you know, I would kind of shy away, because I didn’t want people to smell me. So it was very a big embarrassment for me.”
LaTanya chose to do the hygiene giveaway because “it was on my heart. I believe that the Lord put it on my heart to do it,” she said.
In October, LaTanya was hit in a car accident that totaled her car. “I just thank God that we both were able to walk away from the accident,” she said. Shortly after that, she and her daughter organized the hygiene giveaway despite being worried about how they would get a new car.
They said they weren’t paying attention to how much they spent on the gift bags; just on the fact they wanted to make as many as they could.
While at the giveaway, the Hamiltons didn’t ask overly personal questions of those who were grabbing the gift bags. It wasn’t until a few days after that Shyniqua received a message on Facebook — where she initially shared information about the giveaway — of a recipient who said they got a new job because of the hygiene products.
“They felt confident enough to go to the job interview, they felt good about themselves,” LaTanya said.
“It just gave me a really good feeling to give (the bags) away,” Shyniqua said. “It made me want to do it again.” They plan to do it again; in fact, a friend donated $100 to them for gathering products.
A second hygiene giveaway is scheduled for Feb. 26 at Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave. For more information, email LaTanya at latanyabagsoflove@gmail.com.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.