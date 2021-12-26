Racine mom, daughter distribute hygiene products to address unspoken part of poverty

RACINE — One day in the fall, LaTanya Hamilton, a home nurse, said out loud to her daughter: “Baby, I want to do a hygiene giveaway.”

Automatically, her daughter Shyniqua Hamilton was on board. “OK, Mom. What do you need me to do?”

Together, they assembled gift bags full of at least a dozen hygiene products to distribute at Twins Food Mart, 1812 16th St., on Dec. 3. They made 80 total bags, 40 for men and 40 for women — all were gone within an hour.

That told the Hamiltons there was a big need for hygiene products in the community, and that they needed to host another giveaway soon.

A lesser-realized need

LaTanya was aware of all of the different food and toy drives going on in the community. She appreciated them and knew their importance, but wanted to address a need she once experienced herself.

“I had an issue with hygiene myself. Growing up as a teenager, things such as that,” she said. “I was in prison once before. I had no hygiene products. So, hygiene was always a big part of me because I never wanted to run out of (hygiene products).”

According to the CDC, in 2020, 2.3 billion people lacked basic hygiene services (handwashing facility with soap and water) and 1.6 billion people had access to handwashing facilities that lacked water or soap.

There’s also such a thing as hygiene poverty, which is being unable to afford everyday hygiene and personal grooming products, according to the Hygiene Bank — a United Kingdom-based organization dedicated to collecting and distributing such products.

Hygiene poverty can look like “going to school with matted hair because there is only one hairbrush in the household and there’s no time for everyone to get a chance to use it” or “having to choose between shaving foam and razors, or the transport fare, to a job interview,” the Hygiene Bank wrote.

The Century Foundation even wrote in July that America is in an “unspoken hygiene crisis.” According to Joanne Samuel Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox: “While there are many public programs — albeit underfunded ones — to help families obtain health care, food, and housing, there are none to help with hygiene products.”

For example, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program only covers the purchasing of food, but not toilet paper, diapers, tooth paste, shampoo, deodorant or menstrual health products, according to Girls Helping Girls Period.

Shyniqua said she observed some people were afraid to take the gift bags at first until they saw others taking them, too.

“They might be embarrassed because other people are looking at them and they don’t want to feel like they’re in the need,” LaTanya said.

Making an impact

While incarcerated, LaTanya did not have the money to afford hygiene products from commissary. A friend she knew from the outside ended up extending a helping hand.

“She just looked out for me until I was able to do for myself,” LaTanya said. “I was able to feel more confident in what I wanted to do and able to be around others, because, you know, I would kind of shy away, because I didn’t want people to smell me. So it was very a big embarrassment for me.”

LaTanya chose to do the hygiene giveaway because “it was on my heart. I believe that the Lord put it on my heart to do it,” she said.

In October, LaTanya was hit in a car accident that totaled her car. “I just thank God that we both were able to walk away from the accident,” she said. Shortly after that, she and her daughter organized the hygiene giveaway despite being worried about how they would get a new car.

They said they weren’t paying attention to how much they spent on the gift bags; just on the fact they wanted to make as many as they could.

While at the giveaway, the Hamiltons didn’t ask overly personal questions of those who were grabbing the gift bags. It wasn’t until a few days after that Shyniqua received a message on Facebook — where she initially shared information about the giveaway — of a recipient who said they got a new job because of the hygiene products.

“They felt confident enough to go to the job interview, they felt good about themselves,” LaTanya said.

“It just gave me a really good feeling to give (the bags) away,” Shyniqua said. “It made me want to do it again.” They plan to do it again; in fact, a friend donated $100 to them for gathering products.

A second hygiene giveaway is scheduled for Feb. 26 at Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave. For more information, email LaTanya at latanyabagsoflove@gmail.com.

