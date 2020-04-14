Racine Mobile Market still making stops

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Racine Mobile Market continues to make stops throughout the Racine community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stops include 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive; and 2 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.

Everyone is welcome to shop at the market — it’s a way to avoid a trip to a grocery store and support a local grocer, Malicki’s Piggy Wiggly in Mount Pleasant.

Hunger Task Force is observing health measures at the mobile market to ensure shoppers are kept at a safe distance. The one-aisle grocery store on wheels now takes grocery orders from individuals at the entrance, where a staff member tracks customers’ orders, completes their shopping aboard the mobile market and helps complete the payment transaction on the other end.

Waiting shoppers are asked to maintain 6 feet of distance in line. These methods have ensured that only one individual — who wears gloves at all times — is handling produce, shopping carts and grocery bags before the customer receives it. Hunger Task Force plans to continue operating the mobile market during these uncertain times.

The market accepts debit, credit and Quest/EBT cards, but not cash.