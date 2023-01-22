Racine mayoral candidates offer different approaches to combatting gun violence

RACINE — An early outbreak of gun violence in 2023 is prompting candidates for Racine mayor to lay out diverse ideas for improving public safety.

The gun violence occurs as Racine voters are preparing to choose the city’s top elected leader for the next four years.

Mayor Cory Mason is seeking re-election in a three-way contest with Alderman Henry Perez and former Civic Center Commission Chairman Jim DeMatthew.

Voters will narrow the field in a Feb. 21 primary and then cast their ballots in an April 4 election.

Gun violence is not a new political topic in the city.

Last year, Mason pushed successfully to place a referendum before voters in August seeking authorization to spend $2 million hiring more police officers and implementing other crime prevention efforts.

Perez opposed the referendum, which was rejected by voters because it would have increased taxes.

Mason also joined Racine County officials last year in launching a Violent Crime Task Force, and he joined other Wisconsin mayors in calling for federal action to ban assault weapons and to expand background checks for gun buyers.

Here is how the three candidates for mayor are addressing the city’s latest gun violence. Their written responses are unedited except for space.

What do you think about the level of gun violence taking place in Racine so far in 2023?

Mason: “Any gun violence is unacceptable. Everyone in our city has the right to be and feel safe. My family lives here, too. Our kids attend RUSD schools. Reducing gun violence is personal to me.”

Perez: “I am very concerned with the violence and particularly gun violence in this community. I teach gun safety and violence abatement in my classes. We have to make a concerted effort to not be violent in our reactions and have to deal with the mental health crisis in our community. Public safety is the No. 1 issue in our community right now because the success of the community depends on people’s want and need to be safe in their own homes and in their communities.”

DeMatthew: “It’s unacceptable that Racine’s gun-related cases increased by 71% since 2018.”

What do you think are the root causes of gun violence in the community?

Mason: “I met with family members of victims of gun violence — their anguish stays with me constantly. This week, two of our officers were shot in the line of duty. I spoke with them and thank God, they’re expected to make a full recovery. Gun violence is up substantially across the country, including in Racine. I won’t rest until we solve this.”

Perez: “I believe the root cause of violence in our community is the breakdown of the family and lack of positive role models, especially for our youth. We have discarded religious institutions when they have been the fabric that holds the family together.”

DeMatthew: “Criminals aren’t born, they’re made. Something, often economic challenges, makes crime seem like a viable life path. Without coordinated efforts to address crime in multiple angles, we will continue to see criminals gaining footholds and more violent results. We need real solutions developed from the community up, not campaign promises made with vanishing funds.”

What should the city be doing to combat gun violence?

Mason: “I directed nearly $10 million into police and fire, and we offered the police a 12% raise. Our approach cannot only be about making arrests. We need to break the cycle of violence to prevent crime from happening. We’re investing in programs to reduce gun violence, so that our youth have a strong foundation for the future instead of being drawn into dangerous behavior. These investments include after-school programs, youth employment and mental health services.”

Perez: “We have gangs that freely roam the streets, make videos and show off their gains. This has been with little repercussion and a police force that has had their hands tied as to the enforcement of the law.”

DeMatthew: Support and expand initiatives that reduce overall crime in our neighborhoods, like the Community Oriented Policing program and ones to clean up blighted areas. More eyes on the streets help eliminate areas that can become hubs for illegal activity and gun violence. For residents with a previous incarceration, we need more programs like Racine Vocational Ministries, which helps reintegrate into Racine and reduces recidivism by 50%. Work out an equitable contract that helps the Racine Police Department retain and recruit qualified public safety personnel. They are responsible for solving gun crimes and removing criminals from our streets to prevent future crimes; that they have worked for 2 years without a contract is a dangerous embarrassment. Get tough on gangs and drugs that threaten the safety of our residents. Living close to the state line means a coordinated effort between the city, county, FBI and Homeland Security is imperative.”

What would you do about gun violence as mayor over the next four years?

Mason: “We need to continue getting illegal guns off the street. It’s too easy for people who should not have guns (minors and felons) to get them. We need the state to live up to its responsibility and increase funding for police. State resources for police are less today than they were 20 years ago.”

Perez: “The city should be conducting violence reduction training and mental health awareness. I would have all my staff and officers go to the Crisis Intervention Partner training that NAMI offers in our community. That is a start. We would work together with community partners and especially with the judges and the district attorney as well as the state legislature to strengthen the gun violence laws.”

DeMatthew: “I would proactively meet with community leaders, police and business owners in neighborhoods to address specific needs. Our neighborhoods are diverse and distinct, and one-size-fits-all plans actually fit no one.”

Specifically what actions will you take against gun violence if elected?

Mason: “We can’t stop our efforts now. We’re making real progress. I’m in the best position to build on our work to build a safer and stronger Racine.”

Perez: “As mayor, I will ensure that we partner with NAMI, establish a countywide gun violence task force with community and law enforcement partners. We will advocate for strong prosecution and changing state laws to benefit the victims and not the perpetrators. We will do everything within our powers to abate not only gun violence but all violence in our community. Our residents deserve to be safe in a community where we can all live, work, play and thrive.”

DeMatthew: “I’ll unlock the mayor’s office doors and proactively seek community input. After that, I will audit the city finances and budgets to uncover our actual financial status, since it is currently being hidden from the public and City Council members. Then, we can begin to restore Racine by implementing the phased approach outlined above.”

