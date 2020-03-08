Racine mayor 'wholeheartedly endorses' Racine Unified referendum

Some members of the Racine PTA Council who attended an informational meeting about the referendum held by the district at Starbuck Middle School on Feb. 25 had some lingering questions.

Alicia Ramirez, who has a daughter at Case High School and son at Starbuck, said she did not really understand the financial aspect of the referendum but is more concerned about how it would impact her children academically. As of Feb. 25, Ramirez was undecided on how she would vote but said she was learning toward “yes.”

“I still want to do a little bit more research,” she said.

Maggie Budde, secretary of the Racine PTA Council and vice president of the Gifford PTA, said she did not feel like she got solid answers to her questions during the Feb. 25 meeting. Budde said the public was getting some answers from the district, but not enough.

“You can’t say there’s going to be a flat rate and promote that and then say, ‘oh, if it doesn’t stay flat, it’s because the state did it,’ ” Budde said.

The alternative