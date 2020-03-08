Racine mayor 'wholeheartedly endorses' Racine Unified referendum

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is “wholeheartedly endorsing” the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, that goes to votes in the April 7 election.
“If kids are going to be trained for the jobs of the 21st century, we can’t keep them in 19th century buildings,” he said.
The district’s schools have an average age of 79. Some of them were built prior to the Civil War of 1861-65.
If voters approve, the referendum would give Racine Unified the authority to collect more than $1 billion above its revenue limit over 30 years to fund $598 million worth of projects, as well as debt service for those projects.
The projects, which would be completed over the next eight or so years, are based on the district’s extensive long range facility master plan that details building conditions, educational adequacy of the schools and demographic changes within the district.
As new developments come to the city, attracting workers, Mason wants Racine to be a place of choice for them to live. When people move to a new community, the quality of schools is always a top question on their minds, Mason said.
“I don’t want to be the only community in southeast Wisconsin that fails to give kids the facilities they need through a ‘yes’ vote on a referendum,” Mason said.
Through a Feb. 28 vote of its members, Racine Educators United, the union for Racine Unified’s teachers and educational assistants, chose to put its weight behind the referendum.
“An overwhelming majority of our members voted to support the referendum,” said REU President Angelina Cruz. “I think what really compelled a lot of people to do so is that we are a union of educators that will support what’s best for the kids of the Racine Unified School District.”
She added that the members of the union recognize the importance of the planned investments in Racine Unified Schools.
“We need to modernize our facilities,” Cruz said. “We really believe that it will raise Racine as a whole. Public schools are the heart of any community. So it’s imperative that our community rallies around supporting our public schools.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer D-Racine is also a proponent of the referendum.
“I’m excited that we are thinking long term, enhancing safety and expanding successful programs including the Academies of Racine,” Neubauer said.
The Academies of Racine is comprised of career pathways aimed at giving students real-world experience, especially through partnerships with businesses.
The plan
During his time as board president, former Racine Unified School Board member and current state Assembly Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, pushed for a long range facilities plan.
“It’s extremely well done,” Wittke said of the plan which was the result of more than a year of work.
The plan was completed by Nexus Solutions, a facilities planning company with offices in Madison and Milwaukee, and vetted by Unified staff.
Wittke’s only issue with the plan is that he believes it to be 20 years overdue.
However, Wittke is not taking sides when it comes to the referendum.
“Every person in this community should go out and look at that plan,” he said.
Wittke also urged community members to attend the district’s informational meetings, learn the details of the referendum and its financing and ask questions of the board members and administrators.
“Make your judgment based on that,” Wittke said. “Don’t make it based on what somebody tells you.”
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is also staying neutral on the referendum.
“Workforce development has been a high priority for the county the last five years and as part of that strategy we support RUSD’s commitment to provide a high-quality education and experience to all of its students,” Delagrave said via email. “We respect the election process, and the community will assess whether this solicitation of funds demonstrates academic achievement and positive outcomes so taxpayers see a return on investment.”
Questions remain
Wittke said he is skeptical about promises the district has made to hold the tax rate flat.
“I fail to see where there’s a guarantee by the board or superintendent, out 30 years, that nothing will change,” Wittke said.
The School Board voted Monday to approve a policy to hold the referendum-related mill rate to $2.31 over the course of the referendum. It would take a supermajority of board members — seven of nine — to change the policy. The district has also said it’s committed to holding the overall tax rate steady at $9.49 but that’s contingent on the school funding formula at the state level continuing as it is as well as other factors.
“There’s always a chance that a new board could make different decisions,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien. “The likelihood that a board would intentionally raise taxes is really slim.”
In Cruz’s eyes, it’s up to the community to hold the district and the School Board to its promises.
“As a taxpayer but also as an educator and a union member, part of our responsibility in those roles is to participate in the (Democratic) process and ensure that people are delivering on what they’re promising to us,” she said.
Some members of the Racine PTA Council who attended an informational meeting about the referendum held by the district at Starbuck Middle School on Feb. 25 had some lingering questions.
Alicia Ramirez, who has a daughter at Case High School and son at Starbuck, said she did not really understand the financial aspect of the referendum but is more concerned about how it would impact her children academically. As of Feb. 25, Ramirez was undecided on how she would vote but said she was learning toward “yes.”
“I still want to do a little bit more research,” she said.
Maggie Budde, secretary of the Racine PTA Council and vice president of the Gifford PTA, said she did not feel like she got solid answers to her questions during the Feb. 25 meeting. Budde said the public was getting some answers from the district, but not enough.
“You can’t say there’s going to be a flat rate and promote that and then say, ‘oh, if it doesn’t stay flat, it’s because the state did it,’ ” Budde said.
The alternative
If the referendum does not pass, the district will still likely have to close and consolidate some of its aging schools, but without enough funds to build new ones or renovate existing structures. In Neubauer’s mind, the choice is between moving forward and moving backward.
“The reality is, there is no status-quo option,” she said. “If the proposal is not approved, the district is going to have to make some challenging decisions.”
During the Feb. 25 meeting, Gallien told the PTA Council that in the next few years the district plans to expand early childhood and mental health programs as well as work on continued growth in reading and math for kindergarten through eighth grade and improved graduation rates for high schoolers.
“I want the community to hold me accountable,” he said. “Over the next three to five years, if you don’t see that type of growth and student achievement moving forward, I expect the board and I expect the community to hold me accountable.”
