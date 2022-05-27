Racine mayor wants to ask voters to allow $2M increase in taxes to hire more police

RACINE — Amid rising crime and violence, Mayor Cory Mason is hoping to ask voters in August to allow a cumulative $2 million increase in taxes to "fund additional positions in the Racine Police Department" as well as to "support violence prevention initiatives."

A similar referendum, for $2.5 million, will be in front of voters in the City of Kenosha later this year as well. But the last time the City of Racine attempted a referendum, the public shot it down by an almost 2-to-1 margin.

That was in November 2020, and the referendum failed by a vote of 19,106 to 10,198.

On Friday, May 20, The Journal Times asked Mason — during an interview for a not-yet published report — if he was considering pursuing such a referendum. He indicated at the time that he was open to the idea but was wary, in part because of how badly the 2020 election had failed.

Now, a week later, Mason has announced an effort to quickly get a referendum on the ballot.

The deadline to get a referendum on the Aug. 9 ballot, as Mason announced Friday he hopes to do, is tight.

According to a release, "the deadline to propose a referendum is May 31." As such, Mason said he is calling a special City Council meeting at 7 p.m. May 31 in order "to vote on a proposal to place a referendum on the August ballot to support public safety."

Mason's announcement came one day after a new "Violent Crime Task Force" was announced, a collaboration between the City of Racine, Racine County, Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, Racine's assistant police chief, Alex Ramirez, said that non-fatal shootings in 2022 are up 90% compared to the same time last year and reports of shots fired are up 42%.

The existing Aug. 9 election is a primary election headlined by a four-way race for the Republican gubernatorial election and two-way race for Republican attorney general nomination.

In a statement Friday, Mason said "Recent events have underscored the need for resources to address the challenges posed by crime in our community. Ongoing restraints from state officials on local spending authority coupled with flat or declining state aid have required us to reduce spending across City government."

As of May 15, there had been six homicides so far in 2022 in the City of Racine, all of them committed by firearm; at the same time the year prior, there had only been three homicides.

Then, on May 20, a Racine Police officer, Zachary B. Brenner, shot and killed a fleeing suspect, Da'Shontay "Day Day" King. According to police, Brenner was pursuing King because King was wanted as a felon in possession of a firearm, and the Racine Police Department is aiming to crack down on illegally possessed guns. According to investigators, King was seen with a gun before being shot.

The city cannot raise taxes at will due to state controls implemented when Scott Walker was governor. Primarily, what are known as "levy limits" disallow communities from raising taxes without new construction within municipal boundaries.

"Our ability to spend beyond the limits imposed by the Legislature can only be overcome by going to referendum to exceed the spending limits," Mason stated. "Because the needs of law enforcement and crime prevention are so acute right now, I am proposing that we ask voters to allow the city to levy up to an additional $2 million a year to fund an additional 11 police officers and invest for the long term in crime prevention. This referendum would be placed on the ballot in the August election."

He continued: "I have heard loud and clear from the community that they want more resources for law enforcement and crime prevention. This referendum will give the voters the opportunity to allow us to invest in making our community safer."

