Racine Mayor, public health director are both relieved that in-person voting might be canceled

RACINE — Racine's mayor and public health director have both issued statements expressing relief that the governor has postponed Tuesday's in-person election; although that postponement is being challenged by Republican leaders in the state Supreme Court.

“I have been advocating for cancelling in-person voting for weeks. It is by far the safest thing we can do to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Public Health Director Dottie-Kay Bowersox said.

Mayor Cory Mason and Bowersox were among the 36 Wisconsin public officials who co-signed a letter over the weekend, requesting the election be postponed in the interest of public safety.

“I applaud the governor’s decision to side with public health officials from around the state in saying that the best course of action for this election is to delay in-person voting and give municipalities more time to do absentee voting by mail. I want to be clear about this — his decision will save lives,” Mason, a former state representative, said.

Mason also called on the Legislature to mail absentee ballots to every Wisconsin registered voter who has not already requested a ballot, a request Mason made of state leaders last week when he first asked for the election to be suspended.