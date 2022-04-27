Racine mayor has COVID

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason said he tested positive on Monday for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, he wrote "Yesterday I tested positive for COVID. I am thankful that I am vaccinated and that so far my symptoms are mild. To help stop the spread, my family and I will be isolating in accordance with health guidelines and doctor recommendations. Stay safe Racine!"
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain low statewide, but new confirmed cases are on the rise, indicating that the coronavirus is actively spreading but that vaccinations are keeping people alive and out of the hospital.
Down from a record high in late 2021, average new cases confirmed per day fell into the low 300s in March but have since risen to more than 1,100 cases per day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Statewide, according to DHS, 61% of the Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated and more than half of those who are fully vaccinated have received at least one booster dose.
Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 2.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus and 3.4 times more likely to die from it than those fully vaccinated in March.
