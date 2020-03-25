Racine mayor calls for postponing April 7 election

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason has joined a list of Wisconsin mayors calling on the state Legislature to postpone the April 7 election.

Mason has asked for every registered voter in the state to be mailed a ballot, and have the election be entirely conducted by mail. It would be the first such election to be conducted this way in Wisconsin.

But in a moment of bipartisan agreement at the state level, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have all said they want the election to happen on time and not to delay it.

Ohio postponed its spring election one day before it was set to begin, earlier this spring, and Pennsylvania is likely going to delay its election as well.

'In desperation'

In a three-page letter that Mason sent to state and local leaders, he called for an extraordinary legislative session to temporarily change state laws, allowing "every voter in the State of Wisconsin to receive a ballot in the mail."