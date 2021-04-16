Racine may set up teen court for minor offenses

RACINE — There may be changes coming to the way the City of Racine handles juvenile justice.
Someday in the future, youths could go to teen court for minor infractions and have cheaper fines more appropriate for juvenile offenders than their adult counterparts, although it wouldn't have any effect for teens charged with severe offenses.
Through this proposed change and others being considered, the city is aiming to build a system that promotes accountability while dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, "Teen Court works to create a change in youth behavior, provides an opportunity for youth to restore their image in the community while repairing their relationship between themselves and the victim, facilitates the strengthening of family resiliency, and offers ways youth can gain academic and 21st century life skills for future success."
The city's Executive Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend the City Council pass a Youth Protection Resolution. It's a signal for a new direction for some areas of juvenile justice locally.
The resolution was sponsored by outgoing District 5 Alderman Jennifer Levie and was co-sponsored by: Mayor Cory Mason, City Council President John Tate II and aldermen Maurice Horton, Edwin Santiago, Marcus West, Sam Peete, Mollie Jones, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma, Mary Land, Natalia Taft and Trevor Jung.
Restorative justice
Levie is a member of a grassroots committee — the Demilitarization Action Committee of Voces de la Frontera, a progressive Wisconsin nonprofit that advocates primarily for immigrants, expansions of civil rights and low-wage workers — that has been examining the issue of restorative juvenile justice. The resolution seeks to find a way to hold juvenile offenders accountable without engaging in a system so punitive that a young person is unable to recover to a place of stability.
The resolution noted Wisconsin Statutes call for municipalities to deal with the problem of juvenile offenders that includes accountability for violations of law to prepare the juvenile offender to live responsibly and productively.
In the statute, lawmakers anticipate a correction that will allow the juvenile to continue growing into competent adults, which is much less likely to happen with a punitive system that leads to imprisonment.
Levie called the resolution long overdue.
“Institutional racism must be addressed by the city on an ongoing basis,” she said. “We need to break the school to prison pipeline.”
She added the aldermen can work within the judicial system on implementation.
The changes to the city’s system for juvenile justice would take place primarily on the municipal court level and not the circuit court level, which deals with more serious crimes.
Local private defense attorney Jamie McClendon, who unsuccessfully ran for judge in spring 2019, serves on the committee that has been examining the issue.
She said the resolution supports three changes to the juvenile justice system at the municipal court level:
- Forfeiture days where citations given to juveniles are forgiven
- A separate bond schedule for juveniles
- The establishment of a teen court.
McClendon said she has been visiting the more than 20 teen courts across the state and bringing what she learned back to the committee working in Racine County.
She said the important thing was to have a system of restorative justice.