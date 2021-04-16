Racine may set up teen court for minor offenses

RACINE — There may be changes coming to the way the City of Racine handles juvenile justice.

Someday in the future, youths could go to teen court for minor infractions and have cheaper fines more appropriate for juvenile offenders than their adult counterparts, although it wouldn't have any effect for teens charged with severe offenses.

Through this proposed change and others being considered, the city is aiming to build a system that promotes accountability while dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, "Teen Court works to create a change in youth behavior, provides an opportunity for youth to restore their image in the community while repairing their relationship between themselves and the victim, facilitates the strengthening of family resiliency, and offers ways youth can gain academic and 21st century life skills for future success."