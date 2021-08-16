MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine may scoop up lacrosse as a new club sport.

Racine Unified School District’s first lacrosse camp was held Saturday at Case High School. Boys and girls ages 9-12 were invited to learn about and enjoy the oldest sport in North America.

According to World Lacrosse, the sport was invented by Native Americans and was originally called “stickball.” In lacrosse, teams face off as they try to get a small ball into their opponent’s goal. Instead of throwing the ball or kicking it, lacrosse players use long sticks with a net-like basket at the end to maneuver the ball.

Adam King King

Adam King, Case High School Academies principal and activities director, said the sport is growing rapidly in the state: “Many of the surrounding schools and several of the schools in the Southeast Conference have teams.”

For example, the Kenosha Storm, the Kenosha Unified School District girls’ high school team, was helping out at the lacrosse camp, King said.

“This camp is to gauge interest in the area and we definitely have families interested,” King said. “Lacrosse just gives another opportunity for our children to get physically active, learn teamwork and enjoy a fun sport.”

King said the idea to host the camp came about after Racine parents, whose children play for various lacrosse programs outside the community, approached the school district with the idea to bring the sport over.

“They were worried their children would not have the opportunity to play past the eighth-grade level,” King said.

Get your gear on Lacrosse coach Robin Buckley with Waukesha-based HOT4LAX helps Jensen Bakke of Sturtevant get his gear on during lacrosse camp on Saturday.

King said that lacrosse is not a varsity high school sport sanctioned by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association: “It would be a club sport that all of the high school students in the area would have the opportunity to play in.”

Tom Harrison, whose two daughters Ashli and Lizzie play for the Kenosha Raptors, said he and his wife are involved in trying to form a lacrosse team for families in Racine. “We just want to get kids involved,” he said.

Lacrosse sisters Ashli and Lizzie Harrison, sisters, pose with their sticks at lacrosse camp on Saturday. Ashli, 12, is going on her fourth year of playing the…

Ashli and Lizzie, who entering their fourth and third year, respectively, of play, said they enjoyed the sport because “it helps us make new friends.”

HOT4LAX, a lacrosse goods store and training academy in Waukesha, also was helping out and coaching at the camp. “HOT4LAX has assisted numerous communities in starting lacrosse programs,” King said.

For more information on how to get involved with lacrosse in Racine, contact King at adam.king@rusd.org or Harrison at sheetmetal1978@gmail.com.

