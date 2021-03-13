 Skip to main content
Racine may have its new police chief | Commission offers job to Maurice Robinson of Cincinnati
Racine may have its new police chief | Commission offers job to Maurice Robinson of Cincinnati

RACINE — The Police and Fire Commission announced on Saturday it had selected a new chief for the Racine Police Department.

Maurice Robinson

Robinson

Maurice Robinson received the unanimous vote of the PFC following a closed session. A conditional offer for the position has been made.

Robinson is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department as the leader of criminal investigations. He has been with the CPD since 2002. 

During a Q&A session Saturday morning livestreamed by the City of Racine, Robinson said he applied for the job in Racine because of its established Community Oriented Policing Philosophy, which he said is "the most effective, fair method in providing safety and service for our communities."

When asked about longevity, Robinson said "I would love to be here as long as you'll have me," an answer that made Mayor Cory Mason smile.

The only other finalist remaining Saturday who Robinson beat out for the job offer was Alexander Ramirez, who has been with the Milwaukee Police Department since in 1991.

Next steps

Robert Turner, the president of the PFC, explained there are still steps in the process before Robinson assumes his new position.

While the PFC chooses the candidate, salary and benefit negotiations will occur with the Racine City Council. Further, Robinson will have to pass an extensive background check.

If something occurs so that Robinson is unable to assume the job — for example, if salary negotiations do not result in an agreement between Robinson and the city — the PFC will meet again to determine how to proceed.

The clock is ticking, however. RPD's current police chief, Art Howell, announced last July that he would be retiring at the end of 2020. But in December, Howell announced he would stay on until a new police chief was hired or March 31 — whichever came first. 

Turner said additional information will be released at a later date.

