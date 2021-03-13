Racine may have its new police chief | Commission offers job to Maurice Robinson of Cincinnati

RACINE — The Police and Fire Commission announced on Saturday it had selected a new chief for the Racine Police Department.

Maurice Robinson received the unanimous vote of the PFC following a closed session. A conditional offer for the position has been made.

Robinson is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department as the leader of criminal investigations. He has been with the CPD since 2002.

During a Q&A session Saturday morning livestreamed by the City of Racine, Robinson said he applied for the job in Racine because of its established Community Oriented Policing Philosophy, which he said is "the most effective, fair method in providing safety and service for our communities."

When asked about longevity, Robinson said "I would love to be here as long as you'll have me," an answer that made Mayor Cory Mason smile.