Racine massage studio offers variety of services

RACINE — Walking into Laurel Massage Studio is an invitation for relaxation: the walls are painted a calm green and the plush blanket on the bed matches, an essential oil diffuser emits a floral scent, and fairy lights drape from the ceiling, keeping the room dim, but feeling airy.
“Other massage studios sort of feel like a cave,” said Lauren Recupero, owner. “I wanted it to be brighter.”
Laurel Massage Studio, located on Lake Avenue, opened in August 2019 and offers Swedish, deep tissue, chakra massages and more. Recupero, who owns the studio independently, specializes in deep tissue and prenatal massages.
Recupero, from Racine, graduated from massage school at the age of 18. Her initial plan was to get multiple licenses from beauty school, including esthetics, cosmetology, and massage. “I wanted it all,” she said.
But after receiving some advice to start with the license that would take the shortest to get, Recupero got into massage therapy and fell in love with it.
“I love the healing aspects,” Recupero said. “It’s a very calm, quiet job. I work with my hands, get to be around people — I keep it mellow.”
Recupero, who has six years of massage therapy experience, started offering massage services in January 2019 with in-home visits. Once a week, she would bring her equipment to an elderly woman’s house. From there, she got the inspiration to start a new business.
“The end goal one day is to have my own full-service salon and spa,” Recupero said. “The dream is having multiple across the country.”
When the pandemic first broke out, Recupero said she closed the studio for two weeks. She opened back up when Wisconsin declared massage therapists an essential business.
“I’m thankful that I’ve been working for myself and I’m not an employee that lost their job when everything was getting shut down,” Recupero said.
Prenatal specialty
As a parent of two, Recupero, 25, emphasizes the importance of prenatal massages for women. Being a mom herself helps her understand what her pregnant clients are going through, she said.
“I think it’s so important for pregnant women to come and get massages. It helps them through their journey,” Recupero said. “You’re growing a baby, what else can be more strenuous for your body?”
Help from DRC
The studio was recently featured in Downtown Racine Corporation’s Downtown Spotlight, which showcases small businesses on Facebook. The post has gotten at least 3,000 views since it was posted, and Recupero said it helped quadruple the number of hits her website was getting.
“This is a fabulous addition to our tapestry of diverse businesses, especially since self-care has become more important than ever,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of DRC, in an email.
Details on how to book an appointment at Laurel Massage Studio can be found on its website, laurelmassagestudio.com. The studio’s deals include discounts for new moms, veterans, health care workers and senior citizens.
