Racine manufacturer to expand for fifth time, add up to 150 jobs

RACINE — Summit Packaging Systems announced on Thursday it is moving forward with a $20 million expansion at 3441 S. Memorial Drive, immediately west of Sheridan Road (Highway 32). The expansion will add 77,000 square feet to the facility and allow for the creation of approximately 145 new jobs.

Summit manufactures aerosol actuators and valves. Its clients include SC Johnson and Rust-Oleum in Pleasant Prairie.

If everything goes as planned, the company intends to break ground in late March or early April. The expansion is expected to take a year to complete and would use contractors from the Racine-Milwaukee area.

The city will pursue a developer-funded tax increment district to help fund the project.

Scott Gilroy, vice president of operations, spoke of the investments Summit was making in Racine. “We currently operate eight factories around the world and, at the end of this building project, Racine will be our largest factory anywhere in the world,” he said. “So we’re very big on Racine.”

Future

When Summit came to Racine in the late 1980s, eight people worked in the facility.

Since then, its has expanded five times, moved once (in 2010 to 3441 S. Memorial Drive), and currently employs 225 people. Company leadership anticipates hiring as many as another 150 within three years.

According to Michael Conway, Summit’s chief financial officer, the expansion is the first of potentially three expansions that could take place over the next 10 to 15 years.

The company has 30-plus acres at the Memorial Drive site, so it has room to grow.

While it is still on the drawing board, Conway also spoke of the potential for developing programs such as apprenticeships for injection molding and toolmakers, potentially working with Gateway Technical College.

He explained the company is looking to develop a more skilled employment pool so they can “continue to pull people from the Racine community.”

Approximately 80% of the workforce at the local facility is from Racine.

“For Summit, Racine has been a wonderful home,” Gilroy added. “We’ve been there for over 30 years now and as you can see it has been a record of steady growth, and we hope to do the same thing for the next 30 years.”

TID

Summit has been in discussions with Racine County Economic Development Corp. for about a year on the possibility of an expansion.

Laura Million, deputy director of RCEDC, said RCEDC's role was to facilitate the conversation with the city and promote what they saw as an opportunity.

“We see it as a really good investment of tax increment financing given what the community will get in turn and what Summit will get in terms of Wisconsin and Racine being a competitive place to do business,” Mason said.

On Tuesday at a meeting of the Standing Joint Review Board, the city will begin the process of creating a developer-funded TID.

The process could take 45-60 days as the proposal moves from the Joint Review Board, to committee, to the City Council, and then back to the Joint Review Board. The Joint Review Board is comprised of representatives from the county, city, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College.

When a TID is established, the city sets the base value for the area. As property values go up, the difference is set aside and will be used for the development, putting in things like water and roads and other infrastructure.

According to the RCEDC: "The increased property increment created by the company’s (Summit's) investment will result in new property tax revenue that the City proposes to share with Summit Packaging Systems on a pay-as-you-go basis for a period of 10 years."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.