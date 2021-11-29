Racine man walks to Burlington and raises more than $5,000 for nonprofit that helps neglected pets

RACINE — He didn’t succeed the first time, so he tried again.

Norgie Metzinger promised himself he would make the 25-mile walk from Racine to Burlington after coming very close in his first attempt.

In May, Metzinger came within a mile or two of reaching Burlington before succumbing to heat stroke.

While he did not make it to Burlington, he did raise awareness and funds for BeLEAF/sexual assault services by accepting $1 donations for every mile he walked.

While it was a noble effort, he did not make it to Burlington.

On a recent fall day, Metzinger set out at about 6:30 a.m. on his second attempt at the 25-mile walk, with much more success.

In keeping with his personal philosophy that if you are going to do something, you should do it for a good cause, he accepted pledges for every mile he walked to benefit the H.O.P.E. Safehouse.

“I thought, man, what a great organization,” Metzinger said. “If there’s anyone who could sort of use the help that would be a great organization to partner with.”

Metzinger raised approximately $2,800 with the walk. WOOF Daycare and Boarding agreed to match the money raised dollar for dollar, bring the grand total to approximately $5,600 in donations to H.O.P.E. Safehouse.

“It was definitely a lot more than I had hoped for,” Metzinger said. “It was great.”

H.O.P.E.

Help for Orphaned Pets through Education is a 501c3, all-volunteer nonprofit that cares for lost, injured, neglected and abandoned pets.

According to their website, the mission is to lead by example and educate people so that “we extend the qualities of safety, shelter and compassion to all animals under our care, in our homes, on the streets and in the wild.”

H.O.P.E. Safehouse operates on donations and fundraising events, which are tax-deductible.

You can help too To support H.O.P.E. Safehouse or to learn more about its mission, go to hopesafehouse.org. You can also email hopesafehouse@gmail.com or call 262-634-4571 to get more involved.

Preparation

As he prepared for his second walk to Burlington, Metzinger did not forget the lessons from the first attempt.

“I was much more aware, maybe even hyper-aware, of making sure that I was paying attention to the signs that my body was giving me,” he said.

He dressed warmly in a hoody and a thermal vest so that he would remain comfortable without becoming too hot or too cold.

He also drank plenty of fluids, primarily Gatorade to replenish the electrolytes he was expending. He drank fluids even when he did not feel particularly thirsty, a lesson he remembered from the first walk.

He also had a friend in the area with a car so that he could sit, rest a bit, and warm up if he needed to.

“One thing I didn’t want to do was push myself too hard,” Metzinger said. “I didn’t want to overdo it.”

He acknowledged one of the factors he took into consideration is that he is not in the best shape of his life.

However, we went with a positive frame of mind — another lesson Metzinger took from his first attempt to walk to Burlington.

“I tried to take the things that went wrong the first time and make sure that I didn’t make those mistakes again,” Metzinger said. “I also took things into consideration what went well the first time, improved on them if possible, and they remained in the game plan.”

The walk

One of the funny things that happened along the way were the number of people who stopped and offered Metzinger a ride. It was, after all, a cold and windy November day.

He said he stopped counting after seven people pulled over to offer him a ride.

Some, when they heard he was walking as a fundraiser for H.O.P.E. Safehouse, donated on the spot.

Metzinger finally arrived in Burlington at about 3:15 p.m., so it was nearly 9 hours in total and eight hours of actual walking.

The friend with the car gave him a lift back to Racine.

When he arrived home and got out of the car, he said he really felt the effect of the walk. He found it difficult to walk into the house.

“Man, my knees were toast,” he said with a laugh. “My back was toast.”

He did not wear a scarf on the walk, despite the stiff wind, so he did feel some tightness in his chest and worried he may have made himself sick.

However, he took the next day off to rest, drink more fluids, and was surprised at how fast his body bounced back.

“Recovery time was about 30 hours,” he said.

The future

What will he do next?

He has his sight set on walking across the State of Wisconsin, which he called “a very, very doable goal.”

Unlike his walk to Burlington, the walk across the state will not be done in a single shot, he said with a laugh.

Metzinger is not sure of the distance from Kenosha to Iowa, but he’s thinking he’ll take it slow, and make a week of it.

While he has not picked a cause, he feels if he’s going to do it, he want to help someone in the process.

