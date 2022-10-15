Racine man seriously injured in rollover crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 52-year-old man from Racine was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening.
Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched at approximately 10:46 p.m. to the 11000 block of Highway 20 on the report of a car lying on its side in a ditch.
The MPPD said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when it “veered off the roadway, struck a culvert, rolled over, and came to rest on its side."
The vehicle was identified as a Kia Sportage. The driver sustained severe injuries and was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Both eastbound lanes were temporarily closed during the emergency response. The scene was cleared at 2:49 a.m.
