PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Racine man was killed in a car crash Thursday morning in Pleasant Prairie, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced Friday.
Pleasant Prairie police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of 80th Avenue and 109th Street at 5:56 a.m. Thursday.
Preliminary investigation shows that Alvaro Plata-Jaimes, 37, of Racine, was traveling north on 80th Avenue and failed to yield to a southbound vehicle on 80th as he turned west onto 109th Street, police said.
Plata-Jaimes and the other driver, a 27-year-old Kenosha man, were transported to Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha. Plata-Jaimes died later at the hospital, police said. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.