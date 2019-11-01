CALEDONIA — A Racine man was killed early Friday morning and another was airlifted by Flight for Life helicopter with serious injuries after the car they were in veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Caledonia Police.
Anthony Price, 36, died on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, police said. The crash occurred at 1:59 a.m. at the intersection of North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane, just west of Batten Airport.
Jonathan Vaughn, 38, of Racine, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, police said.
Police did not indicate who was driving.
The crash was under investigation as of Friday. Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash and police are waiting on test results., Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said in an email.
The Caledonia Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police and the State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit also assisted at the crash scene.
Snow on Halloween?
Racine has never had snow on Halloween before.
Trick or treat in the snow
Kamari Brumby, 7, dressed as a "killer clown" walks through the snow while trick or treating on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
The House on Erie Street
While most people giving out candy stayed inside, one house on Erie Street decided to break out a tent and have a small fire in the driveway while giving out candy on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
Making the best of it
John and his son Elijah Veto, 11, pose for a picture while trick or treating in Racine on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
House on Erie Street
While most people giving out candy stayed inside, one house on Erie Street decided to break out a tent and have a small fire in the driveway while giving out candy on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
This is Halloween?
Ryan Hazen's Halloween decorations outside his home at 5020 Kinzie Ave. were covered with snow on Thursday.
Christina Lieffring
Snow!
Two-year-old Chloe Nicole Bishop plays in the snow outside her home on Kinzie Avenue.
I'm dreaming of a white Halloween
A house on Northwestern Avenue has their Halloween lawn decorations covered in snow on Thursday.
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were coated with snow outside 1122 Goold St. on Thursday.
I'm dreaming of a white Halloween
Halloween decorations are coated with snow at 1118 Goold St.
Christina Lieffring
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were covered with snow outside 1122 Goold St. on Thursday.
Happy Halloween from Caledonia!
Snow is so heavy it took down half of our tree. Fortunately didn't hit the house!
Brenda Wishau
Happy fall?
Fall decorations covered with snow outside a home on Kinzie Avenue.
Christina Lieffring
Halloween field trip in the snow
A student from La Escuela Fratney, an elementary school in Riverwest, smiles and laughs as snow falls during a Halloween field trip to Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Franksville on Thursday.
ADAM ROGAN
Snow-covered pumpkins on Halloween at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
Swan's Pumpkin Farm closed for the season Thursday, the first day of snow in October 2019. Students on field trips still enjoyed hay rides, despite the white stuff all about.
ADAM ROGAN,
A chilly goat at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
ADAM ROGAN,
Snowy Halloween at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
ADAM ROGAN
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were covered with snow outside 1118 Goold St.
Racine, west of Humble Park
My trees are weighed down by their leaves and the snow.
Brenda Wishau
