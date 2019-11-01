{{featured_button_text}}
Crash at North Green Bay and Louise Lane

The aftermath of a fatal crash is shown early Friday morning at the intersection of Louise Lane and North Green Bay Road in Caledonia. Anthony Price, 36, of Racine, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. Jonathan Vaughn, 38, of Racine, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life.

 Submitted photo

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was killed early Friday morning and another was airlifted by Flight for Life helicopter with serious injuries after the car they were in veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Caledonia Police.

Anthony Price, 36, died on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, police said. The crash occurred at 1:59 a.m. at the intersection of North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane, just west of Batten Airport.

Jonathan Vaughn, 38, of Racine, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, police said.

Police did not indicate who was driving.

The crash was under investigation as of Friday. Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash and police are waiting on test results., Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said in an email.

The Caledonia Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police and the State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit also assisted at the crash scene.

