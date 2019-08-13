WHITEWATER — A 50-year-old Racine man had to be airlifted from the scene after being injured in a crash Friday afternoon in the City of Whitewater.
At approximately 4:38 p.m. Friday, Walworth County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Hwy 12 at Walworth Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. Deputies determined that a Kia Sorrento operated by Angela Sarazin, 39 of Gurnee, Ill., was westbound on U.S. Highway 12 and failed to yield the right-of-way while turning left in front of a blue Chevrolet Equinox driven by Robert Volk, 50, of Racine, who was eastbound on Highway 12.
Volk was transported from the scene by Flight for Life helicopter. Sarazin was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, the Sheriff's Office reported. Medical conditions were not readily available.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Whitewater Police Department, UW-Whitewater Police Department, Whitewater Fire Department and Rescue Squad, the Janesville Fire Department, Mercy Hospital's medical response unit, and Flight for Life.
The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit.
