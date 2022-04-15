Racine man celebrates paying off debts, Hyrulean-style

RACINE — Anthony Sanchez celebrated completing a lifelong goal for many Americans. It took the Racine man 16 years to fully pay off his loan for his Coolidge Avenue home, but he did it in 2022. This year also is the 30th anniversary of the release of his all-time favorite video game.

So he celebrated achieving his version of the American Dream in a fantastical way.

Sanchez, 37, welcomed guests Wednesday to Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine, to commemorate successfully paying off his home. He did it in the fashion of the 1992 Super Nintendo standard, “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” which was released in North America on April 13, 1992.

Reminiscent of characters in “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, Sanchez and his nieces and nephews bore swords and shields during the celebration. Sanchez himself was clad in the iconic green tunic worn by the main character of the series, Link, the champion of the mythical land of Hyrule.

Sanchez recalled the hours he had spent as a kid over 8 months, playing video games. “My mother was like: ‘What are you doing?’” Sanchez recalled.

He remembers calling the defunct Nintendo Tip Line whenever he got stuck in a game, even when it was late at night. “My mother would ask ‘What’s that?’ and I would say ‘Nothing, Mom.’ And then the guy on the other line asked what was going on, and I would say ‘Hey, I’m paying you, don’t ask questions.’”

He’s grown a lot since then and become a homeowner, but the love for Hyrule has not faded.

Also in attendance were representatives from Educators Credit Union, the Racine-based financial institution from which Anthony acquired his home loan almost two decades ago.

Ashley Madala, vice president of lending for ECU, said: “We pride ourselves on the relationships that we have with our members, and it’s just really special that he invited us here to be part of this huge milestone.”

