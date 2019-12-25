You are the owner of this article.
Racine man arrested outside jail on Christmas Eve for stalking deputy

RACINE — A Racine man was arrested Christmas Eve outside the Racine County Jail because he had allegedly been stalking a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies referred a charge of felony stalking for Ameer Johnson, 23, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, after he “made numerous attempts to contact a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy both over the phone and in person,” the release said.

The release did not give further information about the alleged stalking.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

Johnson had not been formally charged as of noon Wednesday. He remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order, records show.

