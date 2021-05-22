Racine man allegedly took car from the impound lot, proceeded to crash into multiple cars

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly took car from the impound lot and proceeded to crash into multiple cars in a police chase.

Marcus D. Salisbury, 21, of the 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and hit and run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to the impound lot at 2215 S. Memorial Drive for a suspect with an active warrant attempting to retrieve his car.

Officers arrived and saw two people in the car. The officers approached and the car accelerated and began swerving into oncoming traffic, spinning completely out, before regaining control and fleeing northbound. Officers followed the car and saw the car drive past multiple stop signs and driving onto oncoming traffic. The officers then terminated the pursuit.

An officer later saw the car lose control and eventually crash into other cars, causing injury to one of the occupants. The driver then got out and fled on foot and the officer began to pursue the driver, eventually tasing him. The driver was identified as Salisbury.